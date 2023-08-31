Health
Anti-Depressants Can Help in the Long Term
- A new study finds a type of antidepressant can significantly help women who have depression after giving birth.
- The team also found that the treatment also appeared to improve their child’s physical and emotional well-being.
- Approximately 10 to 15% of new mothers experience postnatal depression, however, only 3% take SSRIs.
A new study finds that antidepressants can significantly help women who experience depression after giving birth.
These antidepressants, called, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), may significantly boost the long-term physical and mental health of new mothers with postpartum depression and their children, new research shows.
The
SSRI treatment also appeared to improve their child’s physical and emotional well-being.
Postnatal and postpartum depression are often used
According to the American Psychological Association about 1 in 7 women may develop postpartum depression.
However, only 3% take SSRIs, according to data in the United Kingdom.
There’s plenty of data supporting the benefits of using SSRIs to treat depression experienced by people after having a child, but less clear is how these medications affect women and their children in the long run.
The lack of evidence on the long-term consequences may be a common reason women with postnatal depression avoid SSRIs after giving birth, past research suggests.
“This study of tens of thousands of mothers showed that taking antidepressants in the postpartum for depression brought long-term benefits to the family. Mothers shouldn’t have guilt about taking care of their own mental health,” Dr. Susan Hatters Friedman, a professor of psychiatry, reproductive biology, and pediatrics at Case Western Reserve University, told Healthline.
Researchers at King’s College London evaluated the health data of 61,081 mother-child pairs sourced from the Norwegian Mother, Father and Child Cohort Study conducted between 1999 to 2008.
The women joined the study between their 17th and 18th weeks of pregnancy and were followed for five years after giving birth.
Of the group, 8,671 mothers met the criteria for a postnatal depression diagnosis and 177 took SSRIs soon after giving birth.
The researchers analyzed self-reported depression scores and the mother’s satisfaction from childbirth to five years postpartum along with the child’s health outcomes, including their motor and language development and behavioral health, at ages 1.5, 3, and 5.
They found that more severe postnatal depression was associated with several negative health outcomes for both the mother—including recurrent episodes of depression and poorer relationship satisfaction—and the child—such as motor and language development issues and attention-deficit/hyperactivity (ADHD) symptoms.
SSRIs, however, appeared to reduce the risk of maternal depression in women up to five years after giving birth.
SSRIs were also associated with a lower risk of developmental delays and ADHD symptoms in the child.
There was no evidence suggesting that SSRI use increased the risk of childhood psychopathology or motor and language delays.
“The main takeaway from this study for me is that the researchers found in this patient population that the use of SSRIs to treat postpartum depression improved both maternal and child outcomes,” said Dr. Jill Purdie, a board-certified OB/GYN and medical director at Pediatrix Medical Group in Atlanta, Georgia.
SSRIs are commonly recommended for postnatal depression. However, there’s been limited evidence on how the treatment impacts the long-term health of both the mother and child.
Researchers suspect the lack of data on the long-term consequences may have prevented many women with postnatal depression from taking SSRIs.
Furthermore, some women may put their family’s health first and de-prioritize their own well-being.
It’s crucial to treat postpartum depression as the condition is linked to poorer health in mothers, children, and other family members, experts explain.
“Many women suffering from postpartum depression have difficulty with their normal activities of daily living, including taking care of themselves and their children,” said Purdie.
All postpartum women should be screened for depression.
“The mental health of the mother is critical to the whole family,” said Friedman.
There are standard depression screening tools and questionnaires, but even simply asking about mood symptoms can be helpful, said Purdie.
As this study shows, SSRIs may prevent kids from developing ADHD symptoms and protect mothers from chronic depression.
“Mothers who have effective treatment of postpartum depression are able to better bond with their infant, strengthening the mother-baby bond and the family altogether,” Friedman said.
Other interventions, including counseling and support groups, can improve postpartum depression outcomes, too, and help women return to their everyday lives so they can care for themselves and their children.
“This study reinforces the need to adequately treat postpartum depression, not only for the benefit to the mother but also to her children,” Purdie said.
New research found that selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) appear to boost the long-term physical and mental health of new mothers with postnatal depression and their children. Postnatal depression affects about 1 in 7 new mothers. However, only a fraction take SSRIs—potentially because much is unknown about the drug’s long-term health consequences. The study sheds light on how SSRI use in women with postnatal depression may benefit both maternal and childhood health.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/anti-depressants-provide-long-term-benefits-for-women-with-postpartum-depression
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Worm found living inside woman’s brain
- Anti-Depressants Can Help in the Long Term
- Russia launches ‘massive’ attack on Kyiv, official says
- Multiomics Peers into Gut Microbiome, IDs Bacteria with Role in Insulin Resistance
- Gabon coup: military places president under house arrest
- Ex-federal prosecutor: What judge’s move in Meadows’ case suggests
- Heart condition may affect 1 in 4 women after menopause
- ULEZ expanded to whole of Greater London
- ‘Noooo!’: Woman captures moment tree fell on her home
- AI helps ID cancer risk factors – News and events
- Criminals to be forced to attend sentencing hearings after Lucy Letby controversy
- Hurricane Idalia floods Tampa streets