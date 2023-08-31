Proper hygiene a must when heading back to school, SHA expert says





Students are set to return to Saskatchewan classrooms as early as this week and parents are being reminded to make sure their children maintain proper hygiene and good infection control practices to prevent any illnesses at school. Dr. David Torr, a medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, says back to school always presents challenges because it brings people into a congregated environment and makes it easier for contagious illnesses to be transmitted. “Washing their hands, not sharing bottles to drink, you know all those kinds of things are really important,” Torr said. He added children should be kept up to date with immunizations, as they protect from many infectious diseases. SHA says outbreaks of whooping cough have hit the province, which is more severe than the common cold. “Unfortunately, many of the kids who have been affected by whooping cough here are either not up to date with their immunizations, or have not had any immunizations at all,” Torr said. Story continues below advertisement Symptoms of whooping cough include longer fits of coughing, exhaustion and vomiting, and Torr said the illness could last more than a month or two without proper treatment. Torr stressed the best way to stop illnesses spreading in schools is to have your kids stay home when they are sick. “We’ve got to try and prevent the spread of illnesses so if you’re sick, you’re not in any shape to even be in school.” Trending Now Convoy planning to break N.W.T. evacuation order urged to stay away as state of emergency extended

16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during fight over McDonald’s sauce packet Saskatoon public schools are anticipating rates of illnesses to be higher than previous years once school is back in session, and are anticipating cases of influenza to rise once flu season starts in November. “The influenza virus is a very smart one; it keeps changing its dynamics,” Torr said, adding to the importance of getting the annual flu vaccine. Lastly, Torr explained viruses thrive in cold environments, so having children properly dressed and hydrated will aide in preventing the spread of illnesses when kids are in school. “When it’s extremely cold, and for example, in Saskatchewan we have a dry cold, so your mucous membranes dry up especially if you’re not hydrated, and when they’re dry, that’s a protective layer that is now missing, and the viruses have easy access. It’s like having a border with no border patrol.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9930199/proper-hygiene-a-must-when-heading-back-to-school-sha-expert-says/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos