For first time in decade, teen HPV vaccine coverage does not increase







Source/Disclosures



Disclosures:

Please see the study for all authors’ relevant financial disclosures.







ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Only 62.6% of surveyed teenagers were up to date with HPV vaccination in 2022.

Coverage decreased among Medicaid-insured teens and uninsured teens. HPV vaccine coverage in U.S. teenagers did not increase in 2022 for the first time in a decade, according to data published in MMWR. HPV vaccines are currently recommended for children at ages 11 and 12 years. This year, researchers reported that moving HPV vaccine initiation to age 9 or 10 years could improve coverage.







Data derived from Pingali C, et al. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep. 2023;doi:10.15585/mmwr.mm7234a3.



While parents remain hesitant about HPV vaccination, findings have suggested that reframing conversations about the vaccines to focus on their ability to reduce the risk for cancer could improve uptake. For the new study, researchers examined data on 16,043 adolescents aged between 13 and 17 years from the CDC’s National Immunization Survey-Teen to determine if adolescent vaccination coverage has changed in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since 2013, the proportion of 13- to 17-year-olds who received their first doses of HPV vaccine in 2022 did not increase, and only 62.6% of surveyed teenagers were up to date on HPV vaccination in 2022, according to the report. Researchers also found that HPV vaccination coverage decreased among Medicaid-insured teens while remaining lowest among uninsured teens, two of the four groups eligible for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. “In contrast to findings for the 2008 birth cohort, coverage by age 13 years was not lower for the 2009 birth cohort compared with the two earlier birth cohorts, perhaps because these adolescents had an additional year after the peak of the pandemic to receive routinely recommended vaccines before becoming overdue, and because many primary care offices returned to normal operations,” the authors wrote. The researchers also found that although HPV vaccination has declined, coverage with at least one dose of tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis (Tdap) vaccine and one or more doses of meningococcal conjugate vaccine was “high and stable, around 90%.” Overall, vaccination coverage by age 14 years decreased for adolescents born in 2008 compared with those born earlier, highlighting the need for catch-up vaccination for some adolescents. “In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families might have missed well-child appointments when vaccinations were due,” the authors wrote. “Ensuring that adolescents are up to date with recommended vaccines (Tdap, [meningitis ACWY], and HPV vaccine) is the best way to protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases. Particular focus is needed for subgroups that experienced larger recent declines in vaccination coverage or substantially lower coverage, including those born during 2008 and VFC-eligible populations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230831/for-first-time-in-decade-teen-hpv-vaccine-coverage-does-not-increase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos