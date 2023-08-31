Health
Fertility treatment linked to higher risk
- Stroke is one of the leading causes of maternal mortality in the United States.
- A large retrospective study found that people who received fertility treatments were more likely to be hospitalized for stroke in the 12 months following delivery.
- The absolute risks of being hospitalized for stroke are still low, whether you receive fertility treatments or not.
People who receive fertility treatments might have a higher risk of stroke as well as hospitalization from a stroke within a year after delivery than those who did not receive such treatments, a
The findings come from a new retrospective study of more than 31 million pregnant women ages 15 to 54 and conducted by researchers at the Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Jersey.
All told, pregnant people who received fertility treatments were 66% more likely (affecting 8 in 100,000 pregnant people) to be hospitalized for a stroke within 12 months of delivery compared to those who delivered after spontaneous conception.
More significantly, the researchers said, the risk for potentially life-threatening hemorrhagic stroke (bleeding in the brain) was more than twice as high for people who had fertility treatments while the risk of ischemic stroke (blood clot in the brain) was 55% higher.
“Strikingly, the increase in risk was evident even as early as the first 30 days post-delivery, which highlights the need for early and continued follow-up in this population,” the study authors wrote.
The findings are particularly significant since
That said, hospitalization for stroke after pregnancy is still relatively rare, at a rate of 37 hospitalizations per 100,000 for those who received fertility treatments and 29 hospitalizations per 100,000 people for those who didn’t receive fertility treatments.
The researchers proposed three separate theories as to why fertility treatments might be associated with increased stroke risk, including pre-existing conditions. However, exploring those avenues was outside of the scope of the study.
Although people with any hospitalizations with cardiovascular disease (CVD) before or during delivery were excluded from the study, that was the extent of any CVD-related exceptions from the data set.
And that’s why people shouldn’t rush to worry, said Dr. Alex Robles of the Columbia University Fertility Center in New York.
“These data are difficult to extrapolate to individual patients as no pre-pregnancy or inter-pregnancy comorbid conditions were reported,” he told Medical News Today. “It’s possible that some of these patients had pre-existing high-risk conditions such as pre-pregnancy hypertension, diabetes, or obesity, all risk factors for stroke. In addition, it is also possible that the fertility cohort was a higher risk group at baseline, as advanced maternal age predisposed patients to develop some of these conditions during pregnancy.”
Dr. Sahar Wertheimer, a reproductive endocrinologist at HRC Fertility in Southern California, agreed.
“I find it a compelling study because we do think of elevated estrogen levels (inherent in IVF) as a risk factor for stroke and we do know that IVF [in vitro fertilization] causes increased vascular risks during pregnancy,” she told Medical News Today. “However, drawing the conclusion that infertility treatment causes strokes and not that perhaps women with infertility are predisposed to strokes for the same underlying causes as their infertility is a dangerous conclusion. For example, I did not see a family history included in the baseline demographics.”
Wertheimer also noted that the study didn’t differentiate between different types of fertility treatment and could therefore not separate the relative risks of each.
She also noted that the absolute risks reported in the study were still small enough that they shouldn’t necessarily discourage hopeful parents.
“People should be aware of the increased risks of IVF in general, including the slightly higher risks posed to the pregnancy,” Wertheimer said. “But everything in medicine is risk versus benefit. Fertility treatments allow couples with infertility to have the most amazing life-changing results.”
While typically advanced maternal age is thought to be an increased risk factor for stroke, studies have shown that being pregnant presents a significantly higher risk for stroke even among younger people.
So when in doubt, experts say the best move might be to get evaluated when you’re pregnant, especially if you have a family history of cardiovascular disease or other risk factors.
“This is why at Columbia University Fertility Center, we always require a maternal fetal medicine doctor consultation and evaluation for any patient who may be ‘high risk,’” Robles said. “This evaluation may help identify patients who need closer monitoring or may be deemed as unsuitable candidates for pregnancy.”
“In general, fertility treatments are very safe and most patients tolerate it well,” he added. “However, it is important to get a thorough consultation from a trained reproductive endocrinologist to evaluate your risk and candidacy to undergo such treatments.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/fertility-treatments-linked-to-higher-risk-of-stroke-what-to-know
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fertility treatment linked to higher risk
- Andrew Tate: Chats in ‘War Room’ suggest dozens of women groomed – BBC News
- Mask mandate returns at Samaritan Health properties
- Wait… you can die by hamster bite in The Sims? 🐹 #Shorts #Gaming #BBCNews
- For first time in decade, teen HPV vaccine coverage does not increase
- McConnell ally reacts to apparent freeze
- Giving the gift of extra time to terminal patients – BBC News
- Virus season is here. Here’s how to protect against RSV, Flu and COVID
- Drone attacks ‘reminding people in Russia that there is a war,’ says Fiona Hill
- Britain’s China dilemma: Decoupling or cooperation? – BBC Newsnight
- Mitch McConnell appears to freeze again
- Sly CAR-T strategy evades ‘fratricide’ to aim at all blood cancers