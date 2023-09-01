New RSV vaccine approved by the FDA





BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – For most people, getting RSV will make you feel like you have the common cold, but it can be dangerous for very old and very young people. The CDC estimates that RSV is responsible for 100 to 300 deaths of children under the age of five each year. The FDA recently approved a new RSV vaccine that can be given to pregnant women and transferred to their unborn child. Most people would agree pregnancy is a stressful experience. There’s a lot that can feel out of your control, but soon, you might be able to take preventative measures against your child getting sick with RSV. Michelle Dever, the school nurse at Dorothy Moses Elementary School, said her daughter was sick with RSV at nine months old. “She was struggling with every breath. I remember carrying her into the clinic wondering what was going to happen, and walking over to the hospital when they decided that she needed to be admitted, just crying,” Dever said. Dever’s daughter is 15 years old now and healthy, but some parents aren’t so lucky. Dr. Jerry Obritsch, an OBGYN at Essentia Health Mid Dakota Women’s Center, said RSV can be particularly dangerous for the very old and the very young, and this vaccine, which provides passive immunity for babies for up to six months, is a step in the right direction when it comes to preventative healthcare for babies. “I think a lot of patients are going to be interested in its use once they understand what it can do and why it’s important that they provide immunity to their infant,” Dr. Obritsch said. He said the vaccine is something they’d “absolutely” use at the clinic. Like every drug, there are pros and cons to getting the vaccine. Abrysvo is meant for mothers who are between 32 and 36 weeks pregnant because it can potentially affect an infant’s growth while it’s in the womb if administered before that time frame. Dr. Obritsch said in that time frame, though, the pros of getting the vaccine outweigh the risks. Dr. Obritsch said it’ll be about six months to a year before it’ll be available to patients. Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

