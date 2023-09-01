Two-drug antiretroviral regimens for HIV

John P Thornhill , clinical senior lecturer, honorary consultant physician 12, Ben Cromarty , UK-CAB representative 3, Jessica Gaddie , specialist registrar 2, Shiellah Mushunje , UK-CAB representative 3, Rashida A Ferrand , professor of international health 45

1Blizard Institute, Barts and the London School of Medicine & Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London, UK

2Barts Health NHS Trust, London, UK

3UK Community Advisory Board (UK-CAB), HIV treatment advocates network

4Clinical Research Department, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK

5Biomedical Research and Training Institute, Harare, Zimbabwe Correspondence to: J P Thornhill j.thornhill{at}qmul.ac.uk

What you need to know Antiretroviral therapy regimens containing two active drugs rather than the traditional three or more are efficacious in treating HIV

Two-drug regimens are a particularly useful option when tenofovir alafenamide, tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, or abacavir cannot be used or are not optimal—for example, for people with high cardiovascular risk, renal impairment, or decreased bone mineral density

Many two-drug regimens can be used by people who are electively switching HIV treatment and have an undetectable viral load, and one regimen is licensed for people newly starting antiretroviral therapy

They are not suitable for people with HIV and hepatitis B co-infection, or in those with a history of HIV drug resistance or during pregnancy

One long acting injectable two-drug regimen is also available, but this may not be suitable in those with a high body mass index, certain viral subtypes, or with HIV drug resistance

A 59 year old man who has been living with HIV for 15 years has been taking tenofovir disoproxil fumarate/emtricitabine and dolutegravir once daily for 10 years, and has an undetectable HIV viral load. He smokes 10 cigarettes a day and has a body mass index (BMI) of 29. His risk of developing a heart attack or stroke over the next 10 years as calculated by the QRISK3 algorithm is 14%. He recently developed renal tubular dysfunction attributed to tenofovir use. Until recently, the standard options in HIV treatment guidelines included two non-nucleos

