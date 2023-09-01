Health
COVID-19 Pandemic Associated With Worse Treatment, Outcomes in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly influenced the health care system by causing disruptions and delays to both urgent and emergent care, according to the authors of a study published by JAMA Network Open. Prior research has suggested that acute myocardial infarction (AMI) mortality had increased during the pandemic; however, it is not certain whether the pandemic has been associated with inequal growth in mortality for cardiovascular hospitalizations among racial minority groups.
The cross-sectional study examined patients who were hospitalized with AMI during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly if there were associations with increased disparities in treatment and outcomes depending on the hospitals’ COVID-19 burden. Exposure of interest, or COVID-19burdenkt, is a weekly measure of the hospital’s proportion of Medicare patients who tested positive for COVID-19, classified as 0% to 2.0%, 2.1% to 10.0%, 10.1% to 20.0%, 20.1% to 30.0%, and greater than 30.0%. Further, the baseline model was expanded to include hospital characteristics, such as its rurality, resident-to-bed ratio, disproportionate share percentage, the proportion of Black and Hispanic patients, and the volume of patients with AMI.
A total of 1,319,273 patients on Medicare aged ≥65 years who were hospitalized with AMI were included in the study, of whom 579,817 (44.0%) were females, 122,972 (9.3%) were Black, 117,668 (8.9%) were Hispanic, and 1,078,633 (81.8%) were White. Each participant was admitted to the hospital with non-ST-elevation myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) or ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI).
The patients were evaluated to determine whether they had different rates of revascularization (percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary artery bypass grafting during the index admission), 30-day mortality, 30-day all-cause readmission, or nonhome discharges (death or discharge either to a skilled nursing facility or nursing home, inpatient rehabilitation facility, long-term care hospital, or hospital transfer) in hospitals during times with high weekly COVID-19 burdens versus hospitals with low weekly COVID-19 burdens.
Compared to White patients, Black individuals who were hospitalized with NSTEMI were more likely to be readmitted (OR, 1.15; 95% CI, 1.11-1.19; P < .001) and discharged to a nonhome setting (OR, 1.13; 95% CI, 1.10-1.16; P < .001). Further, Hispanic individuals hospitalized with NSTEMI were more likely to die within 30 days of admission (OR, 1.07; 95% CI, 1.03-1.11; P < .001) or be readmitted (OR, 1.13; 95% CI, 1.07-1.19; P > .001); however, compared to White individuals, they were less likely to be discharged to nonhome settings (OR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.76-0.87; P < .001).
Additionally, Black patients with NSTEMI had experienced a 7% greater increase in the odds of mortality (aOR, 1.07; 95% CI, 1.00-1.15; P = .04) compared to White individuals for each 10% increase in the hospital COVID-19 burden. Adjusted NSTEMI mortality rates for Black and White individuals hospitalized when the COVID-19 burden was 30% were 12.8% and 13.1%, respectively. During weeks with a COVID-19 burden of 40%, these rates had increased to 14.8% and 14.4%, respectively.
Black patients hospitalized with NSTEMI during weeks with a high COVID-19 burden did not experience greater increases in readmissions or nonhome discharges, compared to White patients. Hispanic individuals hospitalized with NSTEMI did not experience increases in mortality (aOR, 1.00; 95% CI, 0.94-1.06; P = .99), readmissions (aOR, 0.97; 95% CI, 0.88-1.06; P = .50), or nonhome discharges (aOR, 1.05; 95% CI, 0.99-1.11; P = .11) during weeks with high hospital COVID-19 burdens compared to White patients.
Rates of readmissions and nonhome discharges in patients with STEMI were not significantly higher in hospitals during weeks of higher COVID-19 burden. Further, odds of mortality did not increase in patients who were in a hospital during weeks with a high COVID-19 burden greater than 30% (aOR, 1.28; 95% CI, 1.00-1.64; P = .05).
Black and Hispanic individuals hospitalized with STEMI were more likely to die within 30 days of admission (OR, 1.24; 95% CI, 1.19-1.30; P < .001 and OR, 1.24; 95% CI, 1.19-1.30; P < .001, respectively), be readmitted (OR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.15-1.27; P < .001 and OR, 1.21; 95% CI, 1.15-1.27; P < .001, respectively), and be discharged to nonhome settings (OR, 1.09; 95% CI, 1.04-1.15; P < .001 and OR, 1.09; 95% CI, 1.04-1.15; P < .001, respectively) compared with White individuals; however, Black and Hispanic individuals hospitalized with STEMI in hospitals during weeks with high hospital COVID-19 burdens did not experience greater increases in mortality, readmissions, or nonhome discharges compared with White patients.
Overall, patients with NSTEMI who were admitted to the hospital during weeks with a high hospital COVID-19 burden were less likely to undergo revascularization. They were more likely to die within 30 days of admission and be discharged to a nonhome setting, unlike those who were hospitalized during weeks of low COVID-19 burden. Although the discrepancy in revascularization rates did not deteriorate during the pandemic in hospitals with high COVID-19 burdens, the pre-existing gap in revascularization rates was noticeable. Compared to White patients, Black and Hispanic individuals hospitalized after AMI had lower odds (35% to 45%) of undergoing revascularization.
Limitations of this study include the limited population examined (Medicare patients aged ≥65 years), the measure of hospital COVID-19 burden being based on Medicare patients rather than all adult patients, and the lack of consideration for disparities in AMI prevalence or death prior to hospital admission. The results reported were based on baseline disparities, which may influence the magnitude of disparities between Black patients and White patients. Further, the study’s design is nonrandomized and unmeasured confounding is likely, therefore the findings may be hindered, according to the authors.
Reference
Glance L, Joynt Maddox K, Shang J, et al. The COVID-19 Pandemic and Associated Inequities in Acute Myocardial Infarction Treatment and Outcomes. JAMA Netw Open. 2023;6(8):e2330327. doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.30327
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/study-covid-19-pandemic-associated-with-worse-treatment-outcomes-in-patients-with-acute-myocardial-infarction
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Johannesburg fire: 74 people killed including children after building blaze – BBC News
- COVID-19 Pandemic Associated With Worse Treatment, Outcomes in Patients With Acute Myocardial Infarction
- ‘Ukraine counter-offensive critics should shut up’
- See what Prigozhin purportedly said days before his death
- A rare blue supermoon lit up skies all around the world. #Shorts #Supermoon #BBCNews
- Re: Covid-19: Lockdowns and masks helped reduce transmission, expert group finds
- Gupta points out ‘important clue’ about McConnell’s condition
- Mini cabinet reshuffle after Ben Wallace resigns
- Millions in Florida struggle with aftermath of Storm Idalia – BBC News
- Biomarkers unveil insights into post-COVID-19 syndrome variability
- Hurricane Idalia drenches Cuba
- At least 73 people dead in Johannesburg fire