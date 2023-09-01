Mosquitoes in Thompson test positive for EEE for first time this season – NBC Connecticut





Mosquitoes in Thompson have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. This marks the first reported presence of the EEE virus in mosquitoes so far this year. Connecticut residents are being reminded to protect themselves from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne diseases. “The recent detection of EEE virus and continued spread of West Nile virus is cause for concern as conditions are suitable for further build-up of virus in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at CAES. “We will continue to closely monitor mosquitoes for virus amplification, and we encourage everyone to take simple measures such as wearing mosquito repellent and covering bare skin, especially during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.” To reduce the risk of being bitten by mosquitoes, the CAES says residents should: Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Consider the use of mosquito repellents containing an EPA-registered active ingredient, including DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-methane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone when it is necessary to be outdoors.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light-colored and loose-fitting and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect infants when outdoors. CAES said EEE is a rare, but serious illness in humans with four to eight cases typically reported each year in the U.S. The last major outbreak occurred in 2019, involving 38 human cases nationally with 19 cases occurring in New England, state officials said. EEE is the most severe mosquito-transmitted disease in the U.S. with approximately 40% mortality and significant brain damage in most survivors. West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne viral disease in the U.S. and occurs every summer in Connecticut. 181 human cases of West Nile virus, including four fatalities, have been reported in the state since 2000. A New Haven County woman contracted West Nile virus last month, marking the first human case of West Nile Virus-associated illness in Connecticut this season.

