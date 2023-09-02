



Since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, wastewater testing has been a valuable tool in detecting and monitoring trends with the virus. Now, new steps are being taken to expand that testing to eventually include illnesses like RSV and influenza. “Because of COVID-19, we are starting to ask the question, ‘Well, what else can we monitor for?'” said Sara Vetter, assistant division director of the public health laboratory at the Minnesota Department of Health. That’s just one of the changes MDH announced on Friday. The Metropolitan Council will stop its sample testing, and the University of Minnesota and MDH will take over. Vetter says this move allows the agency to combine testing done in the metro with the statewide monitoring system. “The programs are just evolving and changing and maturing and we are also looking at the long-term success of this program and we want to make sure this is sustainable for the foreseeable future,” said Vetter. Under the current model, some samples were tested multiple times. “Their samples [were] tested a couple times, so we are just streamlining and eliminating that redundancy to have one test method,” said Vetter, who adds wastewater testing is especially important given the prevalence of at-home testing. “When people test at home, they don’t report that test to the Department of Health so especially in populations who don’t get sick, so wastewater is just another piece of that puzzle. It’s another data point we can look at,” said Vetter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox9.com/news/minnesota-adds-rsv-influenza-to-wastewater-testing-programs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos