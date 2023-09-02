Health
New insights on why epilepsy develops, potential treatments in world’s largest genetic study
Specific changes in our DNA that increase the risk of developing epilepsy have been discovered, in the largest genetic study of its kind for epilepsy coordinated by the International League Against Epilepsy, which includes scientists from the University of Melbourne and WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research).
Published today in Nature Genetics, this research advances our understanding of why epilepsy develops and could inform the development of new epilepsy treatments. The research was produced by the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) Consortium on Complex Epilepsies.
Epilepsy is a common brain disorder estimated to effect more than 50 million people worldwide, where nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures. It has a genetic component that sometimes runs in families. In this study, researchers compared the DNA from almost 30,000 people with epilepsy to the DNA of 52,500 people without epilepsy from around the world. The differences between the two groups highlighted areas of DNA that may be involved in the development of epilepsy.
The researchers identified 26 distinct areas in our DNA that appear to be involved in epilepsy, including 19 that are specific to a particular form of epilepsy called ‘genetic generalised epilepsy’ (GGE). They also identified 29 genes that they believe are probably contributing to epilepsy within these DNA regions.
The researchers also found the genetic picture was different when comparing distinct types of epilepsy, providing clues as to why different epilepsy syndromes exist.
The results also lead researchers to believe that proteins that carry electrical impulses across the gaps between neurons in our brain could make up some of the risk for generalised forms of epilepsy.
University of Melbourne Laureate Professor Samuel Berkovic co-led the study, and said: “Gaining a better understanding of the genetic underpinnings of epilepsy is key to developing new therapeutic options and consequently a better quality of life for the over 50 million people globally living with epilepsy.”
Karen Oliver, University of Melbourne Research Fellow in the Epilepsy Research Centre and PhD candidate at WEHI, who was the ILAE Consortium coordinator and part of the data analysis team, said: “The discoveries we report on here could only be achieved through international collaboration, on a global scale. We are proud of how the global community of scientists working to better understand the genetics of the epilepsies have pooled resources and collaborated effectively, for the benefit of people impacted by the condition.”
The researchers also found many of the current medications for epilepsy work by targeting the same epilepsy risk genes highlighted in their study.
The researchers identified some epilepsy risk genes that are known to be targeted by existing treatments for other conditions, offering potential avenues for further epilepsy treatment research.
Professor Gianpiero Cavalleri from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dublin, one of the co-leaders of the project, said: “This identification of epilepsy associated genetic changes will allow us to improve diagnosis and classification of different epilepsy subtypes. This in turn will guide clinicians in selecting the most beneficial treatment strategies, minimising seizures.”
More than 300 researchers based across Europe, Australia, Asia, South America and North America, worked together as part of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) Consortium on Complex Epilepsies to produce this research. The ILAE Consortium was established by researchers in 2010, recognising that the complexity of genetic and environmental factors underlying epilepsy required research across substantial datasets and unprecedented collaboration on an international scale.
“Undertaking such a comprehensive study is a remarkable achievement. The challenge now is to translate the findings of this research to improve the lives of people with epilepsy,” Professor Cavalleri said.
Contributing co-author WEHI Professor Melanie Bahlo said: “With this study, we have bookmarked parts of our genome that should be the major focus of future epilepsy research. It will form the basis for further work looking at the molecular pathways involved in seizure generation, neuronal dysfunction and altered brain activity.”
President of the International League Against Epilepsy Professor Helen Cross said: “This is a major milestone for the ILAE Consortium on Complex Epilepsies, demonstrating what can be achieved when scientists openly collaborate and share data from across the world. The outputs are wide-reaching and applicable to epilepsy patients globally.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.unimelb.edu.au/newsroom/news/2023/september/new-insights-on-why-epilepsy-develops,-potential-treatments-in-worlds-largest-genetic-study
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New insights on why epilepsy develops, potential treatments in world’s largest genetic study
- How climate change fueled Hurricane Idalia
- Sir Mo Farah on life beyond the finish line
- New Covid Variants: What to Know About BA.2.86 and EG.5
- State announces first EEE positive mosquito samples
- Concrete schools: more than 100 schools scrambling to find temporary classrooms
- Is India cracking down on journalism in Kashmir? – BBC News
- New Protection Available for Infants Against RSV – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- TikTok star and mother jailed for life for double murder
- Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola who stormed US Capitol jailed for 10 years – BBC News
- Unhealthy lifestyle factors associated with increased risk nursing home admission
- Typhoon Saola makes landfall in China – BBC News