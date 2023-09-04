Connect with us

Adding ‘complex component’ of milk to infant formula confers long-term cognitive benefits

Breast milk is widely acknowledged as the most beneficial nutrition for infants, but many families face medical or logistical challenges in breastfeeding.  In the U.S., just 45% of infants continue to be exclusively breastfed at 3 months of age, according to the Centers for Disease Control. In 2006–2012, In Europe, only an estimated 25 % of infants were exclusively breastfed for the first 6 months in 2006-2012, according to the World Health Organisation.

For decades, researchers have sought to create a viable complement or alternative to breast milk to give children their best start for healthy development. New research out of the University of Kansas in the US claims to show how a complex component of milk that can be added to infant formula and confer long-term cognitive benefits, including measures of intelligence and executive function in children.

The research adds to the growing scientific support for the importance of ingredients found in milk fat globule membrane (MFGM) in early human development. It also follows news that scientists have identified the specific molecules in breast milk which if added to formula may help address the disparity that formula-fed babies are more sensitive to allergens​. An Israeli start-up meanwhile has explored  the natural mechanisms inherent in human breastmilk to create a novel bioactive ingredient from upcycled whey​ that can potentially support millions of adults with inflammatory disorders.

The latest study, which was published in the Journal of Pediatrics, claims that feeding infants formula supplemented with MFGM and lactoferrin for 12 months raised IQ by 5 points at 5 ½ years of age. The effects were most evident in tests of children’s speed of processing information and visual-spatial skills. Significant differences were also seen in children’s performance on tests of executive function, which are complex skills involving rule learning and inhibition.

