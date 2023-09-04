Health
What to know about Merkel cell carcinoma, Jimmy Buffett’s rare cancer
CNN
—
Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, who died September 1, had Merkel cell carcinoma, a skin cancer that’s diagnosed in fewer than 3,000 people in the US every year.
Skin cancer is the most widespread form of the disease in the United States, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, but Buffett’s death may be the first time people have heard of Merkel cell carcinoma. The condition was named for German scientist Friedrich Merkel, who first described that type of cell in 1875.
Merkel cells are thought to be a kind of neuroendocrine cell found at the base of the surface of the skin, the epidermis. They’re close to the nerve endings in the skin that let you feel a light touch.
Merkel cell carcinoma happens when something makes them grow out of control. Although scientists don’t fully understand what causes it, they believe the cancer is connected to UV light exposure, a weakened immune system due to disease or age, and the Merkel cell polyomavirus (MCV), which is found in nearly all the tumors of this cancer.
Nearly everyone gets MCV as a child, but it doesn’t cause any symptoms. The virus was discovered in 2008.
Merkel cell carcinoma typically shows up on a person’s face or neck or in other areas that are often exposed to the sun, like the arm. It can also be found in places like inside the nose or esophagus.
It looks like a raised red or purple lump or pimple, unlike melanoma, another serious form of skin cancer that shows up as a dark spot.
A Merkel cell carcinoma may be mistaken for a cyst, but cysts can be painful while these spots often are not.
Buffett, who was 76, had been living with the cancer for four years, according to his official website.
If it’s caught early enough, the chance of living at least five years after diagnosis is pretty good – about 75%, according to the American Cancer Society – but if it has spread past the skin, likelihood of five-year survival dips to 24%.
Although rare, it is the second most common cause of skin cancer death after melanoma, according to the National Cancer Institute. It can be so deadly because it grows and spreads quickly, and it often can come back after treatment, usually within two or three years of diagnosis.
Men are twice as likely to develop this cancer than women. About 90% of the people who have it are White, and about 80% are 70 and older. The risks may be related to how much sun damage a person has had over their lifetime, the American Cancer Society says.
Because so few people have had this form of cancer, research is limited, and it is difficult to know exactly how to fight it. The American Cancer Society recommends that people who have Merkel cell carcinoma at any stage try to enroll in a clinical trial so they will have access to the latest treatments.
If the cancer is in an early stage, doctors will probably do a biopsy of the suspicious spot and then surgically remove the spot and some of the tissues around it. They may also do a biopsy of a nearby sentinel lymph node to detect whether the cancer has spread. The American Cancer Society says cancer is detected in the lymph nodes of 1 in 3 people who have Merkel cell carcinoma.
Doctors may also try chemotherapy and/or radiation, depending on the stage. Patients may get immunotherapy, medicine that helps their body destroy the cancer cells.
There’s no good way to prevent MCV, the common virus linked to Merkel cell carcinoma, but there are good ways to protect yourself from this cancer.
Early detection is key. Examine your skin every month, and get a regular checkup from a doctor. The American Academy of Dermatology offers free skin cancer screenings across the country every year.
Boosting your immune system may help prevent cancer, the CDC says. Get proper sleep, avoid drinking too much, avoid smoking, maintain a healthy weight, eat a healthy diet, and get regular exercise.
There’s also a lot you can do to protect yourself from damaging ultraviolet (UV) rays. Never use a tanning bed. When you’re outdoors, stay in the shade as much as possible, and wear protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses, the American Cancer Society says.
Children should also stay covered up and wear sunscreen. Babies younger than 6 months should be kept out of direct sunlight, since skin damage can accumulate over time, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Even on overcast or cold days, be sure to wear sunscreen on your face. Many lotions and makeup have some form of UV protection.
The US Dermatological Association suggests wearing water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.
If you’ll be in direct sun, the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group that has spent more than a decade testing sunscreens, recommends lotion sunscreens over sticks. Apply enough to fill a shot glass – about an ounce – every two hours while you’re in the sun.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/04/health/jimmy-buffett-rare-merkel-cell-carcinoma/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What to know about Merkel cell carcinoma, Jimmy Buffett’s rare cancer
- Plane crashes during gender reveal
- September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month; American Cancer Society provides info on prevention, risk and treatment | News
- ‘It was a miscalculation’: GOP strategist criticizes DeSantis over Biden snub
- ‘Seeing’ the early signs of Parkinson’s
- White House moves to counter GOP efforts to impeach Biden
- Burning Man: Festival revellers remain stranded after torrential rains – BBC News
- Paris fights to halt spread of dengue mosquito
- Whale hunting to restart in Iceland after suspension lifted – BBC News
- Study characterizes SARS-CoV-2 subvariants to inform development of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines
- Israel considers tough steps to deport rioting Eritreans – BBC News
- An intercellular bridge for chikungunya virus transmission