Health
What are the efficacy and safety of psilocybin in patients with major depressive disorder?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Journal, researchers reported the results of a randomized clinical trial that evaluated various clinical aspects, including the safety, timing, magnitude, and durability of the antidepressant psilocybin on patients with major depressive disorders.
Study: Single-Dose Psilocybin Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder. Image Credit: 24K-Production/Shutterstock.com
Background
Psilocybin is a psychedelic that has gained considerable research interest recently as a potential therapeutic option for major depressive disorders.
This interest is also fueled by the limitations of the pharmacological treatments that are currently approved for treating major depressive disorders and by the observation that the antidepressant effects of psilocybin have been seen to outlast the actual presence of psilocybin in the body.
However, due to a variety of factors, such as inadequate sample size, assessment of studies by unblinded raters, insufficient evaluation of the potential adverse effects of psilocybin use, and issues with study design, there is a lack of clarity on the efficacy of psilocybin use for treating major depressive disorders.
Additionally, studies involving large sample sizes have only explored the short-term endpoints of the therapeutic use of psilocybin, and the long-term impact and efficacy of psilocybin use for treating major depressive disorders remains unclear.
About the study
In the present study, the researchers conducted a multiblinded, randomized control trial to compare the outcomes of psilocybin and the active placebo niacin across factors such as the onset of action timing, safety profiles over six weeks, and the durability of the beneficial effects. All assessments were carried out by centralized raters who were blinded.
This phase two clinical trial was conducted between December 2019 and June 2022 in 11 sites across the United States (U.S.), with informed consent obtained from all participants. The participants were recruited through various avenues, from the study website to advertisements and patient-advocate listservs.
Adults between the ages of 21 and 64 who were medically healthy and met the diagnostic criteria for major depressive disorders, with at least one episode of a depressive disorder in the last two months, were recruited for the study.
Only those individuals with a Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score of 28 or above and a 30% or lower improvement during a one-to-five-week screening period were included in the study to allow for the tapering of dosage or the administration of a placebo.
Participants were excluded if they had a personal or family history of mania or psychosis, moderate to severe drug or alcohol use disorder, exhibited suicidal tendencies in the past year, were strictly required to adhere to their psychotropic medications, or had used a psychedelic drug in the previous five months or more than ten times in their lifetime.
The interventions that were compared were a 25-milligram dose of psilocybin against a 100-milligram dose of niacin in capsules that looked identical.
The examined primary outcome was the difference between the two groups in the MADRS score between baseline and day 43, which was assessed by the centralized rater.
The main secondary outcome was the change in MADRS score between baseline and day 8. Other secondary outcomes included a difference in score on the Sheehan Disability Scale between baseline and day 43, the proportion of participants that experienced sustained response to depressive symptoms, and sustained remission of depressive symptoms.
The seriousness, severity, and relationship of the adverse reactions to the interventions were also observed.
Results
The findings suggested that treating major depressive disorders with psilocybin resulted in a sustained and clinically significant reduction in functional disability and depressive symptoms, with no reported serious adverse reactions.
In the psilocybin intervention group, notable improvements in depressive symptoms were observed within the first eight days. This was then maintained over the six weeks of follow-up, confirming a rapid onset and sustained mode of action.
Other beneficial impacts of psilocybin noted in the study included improvements in psychosocial function, supported by significant differences in the Sheehan Disability Scale scores, and reductions in overall anxiety, disease severity, and depressive symptoms, as well as improvements in overall quality of life.
Furthermore, the emotional blunting associated with other standard antidepressant medications was not observed with psilocybin treatment.
The drug was also well-tolerated, with only a few mild to moderate severity adverse reactions being reported and the overall rate of adverse reactions being lower than those in other studies that explored psilocybin use.
Conclusions
The findings indicated that using psilocybin to treat major depressive disorders was a safe and effective alternative to treat major depressive disorder symptoms.
The results reported sustained and clinically significant reductions in functional disability and depressive symptoms, with no serious adverse reactions.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230904/What-are-the-efficacy-and-safety-of-psilocybin-in-patients-with-major-depressive-disorder.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why did Zelenskyy fire his defence minister?
- US Air Force tests nuclear capable missile #cnn #news #shorts #military
- Upstate’s top Covid doctor: Mask mandates in hospitals not a return to masking everywhere
- Retired Maj. General: This country could help Putin with ‘some dirty work’
- Thymic mimetic cells function beyond self-tolerance
- Mark Meadows pleads not guilty in Georgia case
- Some hospitals hold off on mandatory masking
- Three military leaders make rare joint appearance to demand action from senator
- Ukrainian drone flies deep into Russian-held territory. See its view
- Liquid Biopsy Might Be Useful in the Detection of Colorectal, Lung Cancer
- Michael Cohen publicly advises Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia case
- Communique on SARS-CoV-2 BA.2.86 sub-variant￼ – Africa CDC