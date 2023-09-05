CDC warns that RSV cases may be starting to rise









CNN

—

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning physicians that cases of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, are rising in the Southeast — and that regional increase may portend a rise in the rest of the United States in the next two to three months. “Historically, such regional increases have predicted the beginning of RSV season nationally, with increased RSV activity spreading north and west over the following 2–3 months,” according to the CDC Health Alert Network advisory. The notices are communications to physicians and other health care providers across the United States. RSV is a virus that attacks the lower lungs. In babies, who have tiny airways, RSV can cause the lungs to fill with mucus, making it difficult to breathe. It’s the leading cause of hospitalization in the United States for infants under 1 year of age. The infection can also be serious for seniors. RSV hospitalizes an estimated 60,000 to 160,000 adults age 60 and older annually. RSV levels began rising in the South in late July, and have more than doubled over the past month, according to CDC data, though they are nowhere near last season’s peak. Last year’s RSV season in the United States was one of the worst in memory for many physicians. The agency said it is encouraging doctors to administer new immunizations for babies and adults over the age of 60 as soon as they become available. Two new RSV vaccines for seniors are available now, though they may require a prescription from a doctor and might not be covered by insurance. If they are not covered by insurance, the shots cost around $300. A new immunization for babies and young children will also be available this fall, the notice says. They are encouraging doctors to get ready to give the shot — a new monoclonal antibody called Beyfortus — as soon as it’s available in early October. The CDC says doctors should discuss other vaccines available for respiratory infections, too. Flu shots are already in drug stores and doctor’s offices, and updated Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be available this month. The agency is advising doctors to consider testing high-risk patients with respiratory symptoms for Covid-19, RSV and influenza to help inform treatment decisions. All three respiratory infections are expected to circulate with some overlap over the fall and winter, creating a triple threat of lung infections that could strain hospital capacity, as it did last year. People at greatest risk are those with underlying medical conditions, those who are pregnant and people who are very young or very old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/05/health/rsv-cdc-health-alert/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos