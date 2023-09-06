Health
Can SARS-CoV-2 infect poultry?
A recent Virology Journal study evaluates cross-species transmission of newly emerged severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants between humans and poultry species.
Study: Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern potentially expand host range to chickens: insights from AXL, NRP1 and ACE2 receptors. Image Credit: MadisonRae / Shutterstock.com
Background
The rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 resulted in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, which has claimed almost seven million lives worldwide. Genomic mutations of SARS-CoV-2 have led to the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 variants, several of which have been categorized as variants of interest (VOIs) and variants of concern (VOCs). As compared to SARS-CoV-2 VOIs, VOCs are more virulent and can escape the immunity induced through COVID-19 vaccination or natural infection.
Various animals in close contact with humans have been found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, which could be due to mutations in the spike (S) protein of the virus and host receptors. Several studies have confirmed the ability of the receptor binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein to interact with the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE 2), including those found in several species, such as horses, monkeys, and sheep.
At the start of the pandemic, the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain was not able to infect ordinary laboratory mouse models due to differences in mouse and human ACE2 receptors. Comparatively, the SARS-CoV-2 Beta and Omicron variants successfully infected laboratory mice through intranasal instillation. Multiple studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 VOCs have acquired cross-species infectivity due to mutations.
Currently, only the Gammacoronavirus of the coronavirus family can infect chicken and cause infectious bronchitis. Like mice, chickens were less susceptible to the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, no studies have evaluated the potential of SARS-CoV-2 VOC transmission in poultry such as chickens, ducks, turkeys, quail, and geese.
In both and natural infection settings, poultry are considered unlikely intermediate hosts of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs. Nevertheless, the rapid evolution of SARS-CoV-2 has indicated an increased transmission capacity of this virus. Thus, it is important to understand whether continuous mutation of SARS-CoV-2 will enable poultry to become an intermediate host.
About the study
The current study analyzed the possibility of SARS-CoV-2 VOC transmission in chickens. More specifically, the differences in key amino acid residues of neuropilin 1 (NRP1), tyrosine kinase receptor UFO (AXL), and ACE2 receptors between humans, hamsters, rhesus, ferrets, mice, chickens, and mink were compared. The potential of these receptor proteins to bind with SARS-CoV-2 was also assessed.
The FASTA sequences of NRP1, AXL, and ACE2 receptors of the aforementioned species and the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-Hu-1, Delta, and Omicron strains were obtained from GenBank.
Study findings
The protein sequence alignment and interspecific protein modeling of the amino acid sequences of AXL and NRP1 predicted the likelihood of chickens being intermediate hosts of SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.
Both AXL and ACE2 receptors in chickens were the most likely binding sites for emerging SARS-CoV-2 VOCs, thus indicating the potential role of these two sites to establish intracellular infection in chickens. However, NRP1 was less likely to become a potential target for SARS-CoV-2 invasion in chickens.
Recent studies have shown that some members of the coronavirus family, including Betacoronavirus, can infect a wide range of hosts, including humans, dogs, and cattle. This is due to high sequence consistency between species that could lead to cross-species transmission among these viruses. Compared to the SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan-Hu-1 S protein, both Delta and Omicron variants contain heavy mutations that could aid their altered susceptibility towards chicken.
Scientists are currently conducting studies and monitoring research to better understand the susceptibility of chicken to infection with SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.
Conclusions
The current study provides important insights into human-animal transmission and reveals that chickens could be new intermediate hosts for SARS-CoV-2 VOCs. Both the AXL and ACE2 receptors of chickens were identified as potential targets for emerging SARS-CoV-2 VOCs; however, more research is required to analyze other host factors for SARS-CoV-2.
Since poultry are globally distributed at a large scale, the possibility of these animals getting infected with SARS-CoV-2 is a significant threat to public health. The chickens-to-human or human-to-chickens cross-species transmission could lead to another epidemic in humans. Therefore, scientists and policymakers must analyze the findings of the current study and formulate effective measures to prevent such occurrences.
Journal reference:
- Lei, M., Ma, Y., Chen, H., et al. (2023) Emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern potentially expand host range to chickens: insights from AXL, NRP1 and ACE2 receptors. Virology Journal, 20(196). doi:10.1186/s12985-023-02123-x
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230905/Can-SARS-CoV-2-infect-poultry.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can SARS-CoV-2 infect poultry?
- More than 70,000 people are still stranded at Burning Man Festival
- Ukraine war: Kim Jong Un to meet Vladimir Putin in Russia – BBC News
- Hollywood’s Hot Strike Summer
- As cancer cases rise among younger adults, some types of the disease have higher burden than others, study finds
- Chasing Life with the Gupta Family
- 1.7m children involved in commercial sexual exploitation worldwide – BBC News
- Thousands escape Burning Man after mud trap
- Wastewater testing for COVID-19 will soon begin for some Wyoming communities
- ‘I made one bad decision’: Burning Man attendee describes ordeal to escape festival
- ‘Miracle’ weight loss jab now available from NHS
- CDC warns that RSV cases may be starting to rise