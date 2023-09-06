Calgary daycares hit by E. coli outbreak could be shut down for another week





An official for six Calgary daycare centres closed due to an E. coli outbreak says a deep cleaning of the facilities could take up to a week. Alberta Health Services said Tuesday there were 56 lab-confirmed cases linked to the outbreak including up to 50 children arriving at hospitals. AHS said the number of people hospitalized has increased to 15, up from the 12 it had reported on Monday. Six of the Fueling Brains daycare sites were issued a closure order until issues are resolved. As well, AHS reported five additional sites that share a central kitchen are also part of the outbreak. “All 11 daycare sites in the Calgary area have been issued a closure order until issues are resolved,” AHS said in a statement. “Families with children attending any of the above locations have been sent letters advising of the outbreak and are being asked to monitor for symptoms.” WATCH | Children hospitalized after E. coli outbreak: E. coli outbreak sends at least 50 children to hospital in Calgary An E. coli outbreak linked to a chain of daycare centres in Calgary has sent at least 50 children — many of them toddlers — to hospital with 15 of them admitted overnight. Public health officials are investigating whether a kitchen that serves food to the daycare centres is the source of the infections. In a statement, Faisal Alimohd, the co-founder of Fueling Brains, said the organization was notified by AHS of the potential outbreak at around noon on Sunday, Sept. 3. Alimohd said that families were notified of the developing situation as soon as reliable information could be shared. “The exact source of the outbreak has not been identified, but we will be reviewing our policies, procedures, and sourcing related to food services for our facilities,” said Alimohd. “We recognize that this is a difficult situation for our incredible families and staff. We will continue to work hard to support them and provide updates as they become available.” In a statement, Lois Garcia, the vice-president of operations for Fueling Brains, said they are “rigorously searching for any common factors leading to this outbreak.” “Our deepest concerns and empathy are with every affected family, child, and staff member during this challenging period,” Garcia wrote. E. coli is a type of bacterial infection that is most commonly caused by eating contaminated food. AHS said the majority of people who become infected generally improve on their own and without specific treatment within 10 days. But the strain of E. coli that AHS has identified in this outbreak is called shiga toxin-producing E. coli, and can cause more serious issues. Dr. Stephen Freedman, a professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the University of Calgary, said that those infected with shiga toxin-producing E. coli can experience significant abdominal pains, cramping and frequent bloody diarrhea anywhere from 10 times a day up to 40 times a day. The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) told CBC News that 859 cases of shiga toxin-producing E. coli were reported in the country in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/e-coli-daycare-shutdown-calgary-1.6957445 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos