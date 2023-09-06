Upstate’s top Covid doctor: Mask mandates in hospitals not a return to masking everywhere





Syracuse, NY — Upstate’s foremost Covid-19 expert said that his hospital’s recent return to a mask mandate does not signal a desire for mask requirements in the general public. Dr. Stephen Thomas was part of a group that advised Upstate to reimpose masks last month in clinical areas of University and Community General hospitals. That came after serious Covid-19 cases spiked from a handful at any one time to a few dozen over several weeks. Other hospitals, like St. Joseph’s, have since reimplemented their own masking rules. But Thomas, director of Upstate’s Institute for Global Health and Translational Science. said he was surprised that the hospitals’ masking decision was seen as a sign of a return to mask mandates outside of medical facilities. “Do I recommend that people universally mask in any other area? No, with a caveat,” Thomas told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. “I don’t believe that there is any appetite to do that anywhere except in areas where there are large numbers of sick people.” Thomas defended mask mandates in hospital settings as putting patients first. “You have a lot of people who are in very high-risk situations and a very weak state,” he said. “The people around them can have an adverse impact on how those people do. You’re doing it for the team, you’re doing it for the greater good.” Thomas said that his recommendations for the general public haven’t changed, despite an August spike (and subsequent downturn) in Covid-19 hospitalizations. Even after the numbers crept up a few weeks ago, Thomas said that the “risk is much lower” than in the throes of the pandemic. So what’s his advice for the general public? “The same thing that my colleagues and I have been advocating since the pandemic seemed to be winding down: it is now on the individual to decide what their risk is of getting infected,” Thomas said. Someone 65 or older in a large crowd might want to wear a mask, Thomas said. So might a younger person with other risk factors, such as heart disease, diabetes, obesity or any other factor known to make Covid-19 infections worse. The numbers of people infected with Covid-19 isn’t carefully tracked anymore, Thomas said. Testing data, while still available on the state website, no longer tells a reliable story due to the few numbers of people still testing and the fewer number that actually report positive tests to the state. Instead, Thomas said he’s watching Covid-19 in wastewater, which spiked in Central New York in August. He additionally looks at Covid-19 hospitalizations and the number of his colleagues out of work with the disease. Thomas also urged people to get updated vaccine shots, which he said have been proven to lessen the effects of lingering Covid-19 symptoms, also known as “long-term Covid.” Staff writer Douglass Dowty can be reached at [email protected] or (315) 470-6070.

