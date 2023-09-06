Kidney disease progression after 5 years may be linked with AKI







Horne reports funding by a grant from Kidney Research UK.







We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Kidney disease progression at 5 years was significantly increased in 30% of patients.

Patients who had AKI often faced incomplete recovery of kidney function. Kidney disease progression after 5 years may be strongly associated with AKI, according to the results of a U.K.-based parallel-group cohort study. “AKI is common and increasing among hospitalized populations,” Kerry L. Horne, of the division of medical sciences at the University of Nottingham in the U.K. and the renal unit at the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton, wrote.







Kidney disease progression at 5 years was significantly increased in 30% of patients. Image: Adobe Stock.



Horne and colleagues conducted the AKI Risk in Derby prospective study to examine the long-term effects of AKI. Researchers analyzed 866 hospitalized patients with and those without AKI, between May 2013 and May 2016, who survived to at least 90 days after admission. Individuals were matched one-to-one for age, baseline kidney function and diabetes. The study measured eGFR and urinary albumin:creatinine ratio (uACR) at 3 months, 1, 3 and 5 years. Heart failure episodes, kidney disease progression and mortality were primary outcomes. Results showed kidney disease progression at 5 years was significantly increased in 30% of the exposed group compared with 7% of patients in the non-exposed group. The association remained significant after adjusting for potential confounders, with an adjusted OR of 2.49. Patients who had AKI often faced incomplete recovery of kidney function within 3 months, further contributing to the increased risk for disease progression, according to the findings. The recurrence of AKI episodes during follow-up were significantly more common in the AKI-exposed group, having an additive effect on the risk of disease progression. Mortality and heart failure were more frequent in the AKI-exposed group, but the associations were not significant when adjusted for 3-month eGFR and uACR. “Our results emphasize the importance of post-discharge AKI care in which measuring eGFR and uACR at 3 months provides important information of future risk,” the researchers wrote.

