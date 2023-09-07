COVID-19 on the rise in Central Texas





WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Central Texas as well as many parts of the country. In the summer months Mclennan County averaged less than 10 cases a day. Now, the average is around 42 cases a day. Doctors like Vaidehi Shah of McLennan County Health District say, “It’s still at a manageable level, not at the alarming stage where we start recommending any kind of additional measures.” The omicron variant now has 30 new mutations, but the good news is that existing vaccinations are still effective in helping people withstand the new strain. With school, football season and family holidays like Thanksgiving coming up, doctors ask people to consider vaccinations for your protection and others. “A lot of people think they have allergies, but really they’re out there exposing people to COVID just because they’re convinced that it’s not an infectious illness. It really is. I would advise people to really consider getting the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine this fall to protect yourself, but also to care about the community around you and protect those that you love,” says Family Medicine Dr. John Myers of the Hillcrest Bosque Clinic. Symptoms with this strain include a sore throat, headache and upper respiratory issues, which can be similar to the flu. Doctors recommend taking a test to find out exactly what you have. For those at a high risk the booster vaccine in production should protect against this new strain, “it looks like that vaccine is likely to be approved by the FDA very, very soon, maybe this week, maybe next week. And they’re thinking that they’ll be available for for uptake in the community within the next 1 to 3 weeks,” says Dr. Myers. If you do test positive, it is essential to stay home for 5 days away from the public. Check back with us for updates on the booster.

