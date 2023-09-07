News from our partners: Expert asthma advice top of agenda for awareness week





Partner organisations Related topics: Health News from our partners NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin / Integrated Care System With approximately 8,500 children and young people using inhalers across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, expert asthma advice will be top of the agenda as local health leaders gear up for another #AskAboutAsthma awareness week. Now in its seventh year, the week-long campaign aims to actively encourage small changes in the management of asthma that can make a big difference and how, in some cases, simple actions can save lives. This year the #AskAboutAsthma campaign will run from Monday 11 September to Sunday 17 September 2023, due to the rise in asthma attacks when children and young people return to school after the summer holidays. The campaign will centre around good asthma management through a school’s outreach programme and speaking with parents, as well as via voluntary organisations and health and care partners. There will also be some helpful videos shared by Asthma Nurses on how to best manage the condition and the correct use of inhalers. The campaign will help to raise awareness of the importance of annual asthma reviews, booking a review after every attack, as well as ensuring individuals have an asthma action plan in place. Lynette Charles, Consultant Nurse for Respiratory and Allergy, and Clinical Lead for Asthma at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said:- “Asthma is the most common long-term condition among children and young people in the UK, and is one of the top ten reasons for emergency hospital admission. “That is why it is so important to spread these messages so that people feel more confident and assured that they are managing asthma as well as they can be. “Even when asthma is well controlled, it is crucial to have a regular asthma review once a year at your GP practice. Regular check-ins with a healthcare professional can highlight any potential issues with inhaler use and can offer helpful hints and tips for good management. “Many of our patients don’t realise that using ‘blue inhalers’ (salbutamol/reliver inhalers) more than three times per week or one night per week is a sign of bad asthma control. An asthma review would spot this, and advice would be given to help better control the condition for that individual. “I look forward to raising awareness during this years’ #AskAboutAsthma Week and hope that our work will make a difference to the lives of those people living with asthma or caring for someone with the condition.” For more information about the #AskAboutAsthma awareness week for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, as well as to watch videos on good asthma control, please visit: www.shropshiretelfordandwrekin.nhs.uk/your-health/health-advice/ask-about-asthma For more local asthma support for babies, children and young people, visit the local Healthier Together website at: stw-healthiertogether.nhs.uk/parentscarers/asthma Share this page mailto:?subject=News from our partners: Expert asthma advice top of agenda for awareness week&body=https%3A%2F%2Fnewsroom.shropshire.gov.uk%2F2023%2F09%2Fexpert-asthma-advice-awareness-week%2F Share via e-mail

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newsroom.shropshire.gov.uk/2023/09/expert-asthma-advice-awareness-week/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos