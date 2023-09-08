Health
Onset and prognosis of post-COVID-19 condition: A 2-Year observational study
In a recent study published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, researchers conducted a prospective cohort analysis over two years to systematically characterize the evolution and clinical presentation of post-coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) condition (PCC), including the factors associated with PCC onset and recovery and the different subsyndromes that might be present.
Study: Determinants of the onset and prognosis of the post-COVID-19 condition: a 2-year prospective observational cohort study. Image Credit: Dmitry Demidovich/Shutterstock.com
Background
Post-COVID-19 condition, also known as long coronavirus disease (long COVID) or post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC), afflicts approximately 5% to 10% of the individuals who survive a severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.
It manifests in a wide range of symptoms consisting of debilitating fatigue, shortness of breath, post-exertional malaise, and other medical conditions that result in physical, psychological, and social impairments, cumulatively impacting the quality of life.
Due to the lack of understanding of the pathophysiology of PCC and the absence of validated diagnostic biomarkers or effective treatments, the clinical definitions currently used to manage the syndrome are imprecise.
Furthermore, whether PCC has a single basis or combines various unconnected subsyndromes with independent pathophysiologies remains unclear.
A recent large-scale cross-sectional study from the United States identified four clusters based on the major symptoms of alterations in smell and taste, post-exertional malaise, gastrointestinal symptoms and palpitations, and brain fog.
However, there continues to be considerable overlap of symptoms across these clusters, and their clinical implications in the long term remain unclear.
About the study
In the present study, the researchers examined a prospective cohort of individuals who had survived COVID-19 and had visited the largest monographic unit for long COVID in Spain.
This unit comprises a team of physicians, psychologists, and nurses and administers multidisciplinary care to more than 1,200 patients suffering from PCC.
The acute SARS-CoV-2 infection was confirmed based on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results of nasopharyngeal swabs, serology, lateral flow rapid tests, and clinical diagnoses of COVID-19.
The criteria stipulated by the World Health Organization (WHO), which defines PCC as the presence of uninterrupted or relapsing symptoms related to the SARS-CoV-2 infection for a minimum of three months after the onset of COVID-19, was used to diagnose PCC.
The impact of the COVID-19 vaccination on PCC symptoms in the short term was also explored. Baseline data included demographic information, any comorbidities present at the time of the SARS-CoV-2 infection, diagnostic tests used to determine COVID-19, hospitalization requirements, admission into the intensive care unit (ICU), and the need for mechanical ventilation. Information on any diagnostic imaging and treatments administered were also obtained. The follow-up visits were conducted three, six, 12, 18, and 24 months following the COVID-19 diagnosis.
The dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in circulation during the infection period, inferred from the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID) database, was used to determine the variant that infected each participant.
The participants were also categorized based on education levels. Structured questionnaires were used to interview the participants about persistent symptoms, whether the PCC symptoms were acute or gradual in onset, and whether the clinical course of the symptoms was relapsing and remitting or continuous.
Results
The findings indicated that acute COVID-19 symptoms and other factors, such as socioeconomic factors and preexisting medical conditions, play an important role in developing PCC symptoms and the recovery process.
The presentation of symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, tachycardia, neurosensitive and neurocognitive problems, and dyspnea during the onset of COVID-19 were associated with the development of PCC.
Interestingly, the study reported that male subjects who had attained a tertiary level of education were not very likely to develop PCC after a SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Of the three clusters retrieved based on symptoms, those that belonged to cluster A, characterized by fatigue, were reported to have recovered from PCC symptoms during the follow-up visits.
Furthermore, subjects who required ICU admissions, had experienced alterations to their sense of taste or smell and appetite loss, or suffered from cardiovascular comorbidities were also considered likely to recover from PCC symptoms.
However, those presenting with impaired attention, muscle pain, tachycardia, or dyspnea were believed to have a much lower likelihood of recovery from PCC.
Conclusions
Overall, the results reported that while some symptom clusters indicate a higher likelihood of recovery from PCC, preexisting medical conditions, the severity of the initial COVID-19 symptoms and socioeconomic factors play a major role in the prognosis for PCC patients.
Persistent PCC symptoms are likely to be a substantial healthcare burden worldwide.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230908/Onset-and-prognosis-of-post-COVID-19-condition-A-2-Year-observational-study.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This US factory is actually owned and operated by the Chinese communist party
- Onset and prognosis of post-COVID-19 condition: A 2-Year observational study
- Ukraine war: At least 17 people killed in market attack
- Trump headlining $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani. Hear why
- Lipid metabolism transcriptomics of murine microglia in Alzheimer’s disease and neuroinflammation
- Brexit: UK rejoins EU’s Horizon science programme
- Ex-January 6 committee member weighs in on Navarro conviction
- CDC issues warning RSV is on the rise in young children in Southeastern US
- Ex-Trump aide found guilty of contempt
- What’s it like to begin the new academic year amidst the concrete crisis?
- Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak continues to add numbers – Calgary
- Hear Michigan fake elector admit to working with Trump lawyers on radio show