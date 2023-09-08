Health
What is shiga toxin-producing E. coli and why are Calgary children getting so sick?
A ballooning E.coli outbreak connected to Calgary-area daycares is sending dozens of children to hospital, some with serious complications, and sparking concern among parents and doctors alike.
According to Alberta Health Services (AHS), 128 cases of an E. coli strain that can be particularly dangerous for young kids have been identified so far and 25 children are in hospital.
In addition, three patients have already been released and three more are being treated in other provinces.
What is most worrisome, doctors say, is that nine children have been diagnosed with a severe complication that can force kids into dialysis treatment.
“This is not the typical type of E. coli that causes maybe a day or two of watery diarrhea, or ‘traveller’s diarrhea,’ that some people talk about,” said Dr. Stephen Freedman, an ER physician at Alberta Children’s Hospital and professor in the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary.
This particular strain is a type of E. coli 0157. It is known as shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) because it secretes a toxin that can lead to serious organ damage, often targeting the kidneys.
“This is one of the most distressing illnesses that we see,” Freedman said in an interview on The Calgary Eyeopener.
Complications include kidney failure
This strain is often carried by cattle and can contaminate food, including meat (through the slaughtering process) and fresh produce (through water tainted by infected animal feces).
Eleven child-care centres have been shut down by health officials as they search for the source of this outbreak. Public health investigators suspect the culprit is likely a common food served from a central kitchen.
What is so problematic about this outbreak, according to doctors, is that it has taken root among children under the age of five — one of the most vulnerable groups.
“What’s scary about this one is that it seems to have a large number of kids involved,” said Dr. Cora Constantinescu, an infectious diseases specialist at Alberta Children’s Hospital.
Early in the infection, symptoms can include diarrhea (sometimes bloody), vomiting and fever.
But the toxin can eventually lead to a condition known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), where the toxin enters the blood stream and attacks the kidneys, potentially leading to kidney failure.
According to Constantinescu, while most children who are infected will recover, approximately 10 to 20 per cent will go on to develop HUS.
Half of those children will end up on dialysis for kidney failure.
“Because this is a serious condition, this is why we’re being so hyper-vigilant about it,” she said.
On Thursday, AHS confirmed nine children had been diagnosed with HUS. But the health authority didn’t say how many patients are on dialysis.
‘Insidious’ illness
Treatment for this type of E. coli includes intravenous fluids to manage dehydration.
And because HUS can be quietly damaging the organs as initial symptoms appear to resolve, infected children, including those who don’t require hospitalization, need close monitoring, including blood tests every 24 hours.
“It is quite insidious. So it kind of starts to manifest when the children seem to be getting better. But it’s at that point in time that the complications start to emerge,” Freedman said.
“You’re taking a previously healthy toddler to dialysis in about six days.”
Key symptoms
Doctors are urging parents to watch their children closely.
“If your child has symptoms, they should be seen. Don’t manage that at home because it could start off pretty mild but then end up pretty bad,” said Constantinescu.
AHS has set up a webpage for Albertans looking for information on this E. coli outbreak.
“We have a lot of worried parents and families,” said Dr. Tania Principi, a pediatric ER physician and clinical associate professor at the University of Calgary.
According to Principi, children connected to the outbreak who show any of the following symptoms should be taken to the emergency room:
- diarrhea (may or may not be bloody)
- inability to drink fluids
- infrequent urination (less than once every 12 hours)
- tea-coloured urine
- unexplained bleeding, bruising or a purple rash
- severe abdominal pain, severe headaches
“Our aim is to really catch people early on in the illness and ensure that they have adequate hydration to try and prevent that cascade or that deterioration to worse outcomes,” said Principi.
Deaths are extremely rare, she noted. No children have died as a result of this outbreak, according to AHS.
University of Alberta infectious disease specialist, Dr. Lynora Saxinger, said there could also be longer term health problems.
“Most kids, even those with more severe organ damage, do recover to have functional kidneys again,” she said.
“But even some of those can later on show that they actually have lost some kidney function and might need special monitoring in the future as well.”
Community transmission
There are also concerns about secondary infections, if children spread the illness to family members or other close contacts.
The bacteria can pass from one person to another through fecal-oral transmission. That can happen if someone doesn’t wash their hands properly after going to the bathroom or changing a diaper, for example.
“Within-household transmission is a major concern,” said Freedman, noting seniors are another very high risk group.
“For those grandparents who are involved in care, I would really, really try to minimize or eliminate exposure if at all possible.”
Meanwhile, he estimates the onslaught of cases will hit its peak this weekend.
According to Freedman, children usually start having symptoms within 10 days of exposure, often earlier. And if there are complications, the need for dialysis usually occurs about seven days after symptoms begin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/what-is-shiga-toxin-producing-e-coli-and-why-are-calgary-children-getting-so-sick-1.6959943
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What is shiga toxin-producing E. coli and why are Calgary children getting so sick?
- NASA is generating oxygen on the surface of Mars. Hear how it works
- Rugby World Cup ‘greenwashing’ row erupts – BBC News
- Study finds U.S. heart disease deaths connected to obesity tripled in 20 Years
- American man stuck in cave
- Daniel Khalife: Police search London’s Richmond Park for escaped terror suspect – BBC News
- Nine things you need to know about cancer surge among under-50s | Cancer
- ‘That 70’s Show’ actor Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life in prison
- Weathering the storm of COVID, cold and flu season as kids head back to school
- Is social media pushing people away from birth control? – BBC News
- Archaeologists make rare find in cave
- AI shows major promise in breast cancer detection, new studies suggest