Health
Animals and the SARS-CoV-2 virus
|Tracking the SARS-CoV-2 virus in
animals in 2023
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has
been infecting many animal species, not just humans. For
example, the virus has spread to deer in the USA. It is estimated that about 40% of
dogs and cats end up becoming infected when their
owners are infected.
It is possible that new variants may emerge from that could
infect humans. Therefore, it is important to
continue to test animals for the virus in LA County, including
wildlife and pets.
Free testing for SARS-CoV-2 in Animals in LA County
In 2023 the LA County Veterinary Public Health Program (VPH)
received funding to provide free testing for
SARS-CoV-2 in animals in LA County and those arriving at LAX
Airport. Click on the two blue buttons below to learn
more. Scroll to the table below to see test results from
these programs.
SARS-CoV-2
in Animals:
Testing
Results Summary for SARS-CoV-2 in Animals in LA
County from June 1 – September 7, 2023
|
Number Tested
|Species
|
SARS-CoV-2 Negative
|
SARS-CoV-2 Positive
|Pets
|Cat
|2
|0
|Dog
|6
|1*
|Guinea
Pig
|14
|0
|Hamster
|1
|0
|Rabbit
|10
|0
|Wildlife
|Coyote
|5
|1*
|Opossum
|5
|0
|Raccoon
|7
|0
|Skunk
|7
|0
|Squirrel
|8
|0
|TOTAL
|65
|2*
|
Data last updated 9/7/23
All samples tested at LA County
Public Health Laboratory.
*Pending confirmation by
USDA National Veterinary
Services Laboratory (NVSL).
See
data from our earlier
SARS-CoV-2 testing program
in animals in LA County from
May 2022- March 2023,
supported by a grant from
CSTE: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/animalCOVID19surv.htm
More data
Information for Pet Owners:
Information for Veterinarians/Veterinary Staff:
Toolkit: One Health Approach to Address Companion
Animals with SARS-CoV-2 – CDC
Information about COVID-19 in humans
Last updated: September 7, 2023
|
Sources
2/ http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/vet/SARSCOV2/Animals.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Animals and the SARS-CoV-2 virus
- King Charles III marks anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death – BBC News
- Are Emperor Penguins on the Verge of Extinction?
- Dozens reported dead in Mali after attack on river boat – BBC News
- Nurse accused of infecting patients with hepatitis C takes plea deal
- Sara Sharif: Father claimed death was accident, says grandad in Pakistan – BBC News
- What is shiga toxin-producing E. coli and why are Calgary children getting so sick?
- NASA is generating oxygen on the surface of Mars. Hear how it works
- Rugby World Cup ‘greenwashing’ row erupts – BBC News
- Study finds U.S. heart disease deaths connected to obesity tripled in 20 Years
- American man stuck in cave
- Daniel Khalife: Police search London’s Richmond Park for escaped terror suspect – BBC News