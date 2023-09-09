Some children affected by E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares on dialysis: AHS

Alberta Health Services says there are now 142 lab-confirmed cases of E. coli linked to an outbreak at Calgary daycares — and a small number of children are now receiving dialysis.

This comes after an outbreak of the shiga toxin-producing E. coli, which can cause serious issues, at a number of daycares that share a kitchen.

Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, the medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services Calgary Zone, said Friday that a small number of patients are receiving peritoneal dialysis.

AHS added in a separate email that no more than five patients are on dialysis, but the number is too small to provide exact details due to privacy concerns.

Alberta Children’s Hospital has borrowed equipment from Foothills Medical Centre and Alberta Kidney Care South, and has rented additional equipment to ensure adequate capacity.

“We understand that this situation has had a significant emotional impact on those that are involved,” Rizzuti said.

AHS gives an update on E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares Dr. Francesco Rizzuti, medical officer of health for the Calgary zone of Alberta Health Services, gives an update on the E. coli outbreak that has been declared at six locations of a Calgary daycare service and five additional sites that share a central kitchen.

There are 26 hospitalizations linked to the outbreak. Twenty-five are at the Alberta Children’s Hospital and one patient is at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

There are also 11 children with hemolytic uremic syndrome, a disease which affects the kidneys.

AHS is still working to determine the cause of the outbreak.

Rizzuti added that some of the daycares that were previously issued a closure order will be permitted to re-open next week.

Mom describes emotional time as daughter hospitalized

Kyla Herman said her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Cameron goes to one of the affected daycares. When Cameron developed a high fever and lethargy last week, Herman thought she had a bug, until she was notified by the daycare about the E. coli outbreak.

Kyla Herman’s daughter Cameron, pictured, was hospitalized after contracting E. coli. (Submitted by Kyla Herman)

She said she brought Cameron to Alberta Children’s Hospital on Monday. It started off fairly quiet in the waiting room, but then parents and children started flowing in.

“The nurses keep telling me that they’ve never seen anything like this,” she said.

Blood work indicated that the E. coli is affecting Cameron’s kidneys and doctors said she might be headed toward hemolytic uremic syndrome. The girl remains in hospital.

“It is the most heartbreaking thing to see, to watch,” Kyla said.

“You would do anything in the world to make them better. I would take it if it would mean she was OK. It’s terrible. I don’t wish this upon anyone,” she said.

She’s concerned about her daughter’s future bowel and kidney function, but said right now she wants the family to be back at home together.

“It’s very emotional. You have your highs, you have your lows, and you don’t get to pick when they come — just kind of hits you.”

Daycares re-opening

There were 11 daycares closed by AHS. Four of those sites have not had anyone reporting either an E. coli diagnosis or symptoms, Rizzuti said. These four sites are Fueling Brains Bridgeland, Little Oak Early Education, Almond Branch School and Braineer Academy.

Rizzuti said those four facilities may re-open Monday, as long as no children or staff report symptoms before then.

The other seven facilities will re-open on Tuesday for children and staff who have sign-off from AHS.

Those daycares are:

Fueling Brains Braeside

Fueling Brains West 85th

Fueling Brains New Brighton

Fueling Brains Centennial

Fueling Brains McKnight

Kidz Space

Vik Academy in Okotoks

“The Alberta Children’s Hospital staff are working hard to ensure all patients are getting the care they need, with many staff working extra hours. We are extremely grateful for their dedication and support during the challenging time,” Rizzuti said.