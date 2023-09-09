Health
Fall COVID-19 booster shots expected in Sask. by end of month: chief medical health officer
The next COVID-19 booster shot could be available in Saskatchewan as early as the end of the month, according to the province’s chief medical health officer.
Dr. Saqib Shahab told CBC News the new monovalent vaccine, which is expected to protect against all variants of Omicron, is slated to be available at public health offices and pop-up vaccination clinics by Oct. 10. However, he noted, people who wish to get the jab from their family doctor or pharmacist may be able to get it sooner.
“Up until now, a lot of the bivalent vaccines have had the original strain [of COVID-19]. … And now, because the only thing that’s going around is Omicron, the fall vaccine is just going to have the updated Omicron strain,” Shahab said, encouraging people to get the latest flu shot alongside their booster.
“Just like influenza, for COVID, our immunity wanes. And many of us got our flu and cold vaccines more than 12 months ago, so this is the best time to get an updated shot. It just boosts your immunity.”
Shahab recommends everyone six months old and up — including pregnant people — get both their flu and booster shots.
More information on the new vaccine is expected in the weeks ahead, he noted.
WATCH | Dr. Saqib Shahab suggests waiting for monovalent COVID-19 booster shot:
What to do with expired self-testing kits
Shahab said anyone who has a COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit that’s past its expiration date should double check the province’s website. In many cases, he said, a kit’s shelf life has been extended to 24 months past its manufacturing date.
“If you don’t have any lying around or you’re not sure about the expiry, just pick up a fresh batch and keep them in a cool, dry place,” he said.
“Most of them are good well into 2024, but if you’re in doubt, they’re widely available.”
WATCH | Can you still use that COVID-19 rapid test even if it’s expired?
Self-testing kits can be picked up for free at hundreds of locations around the province, including at public libraries, Co-op stores and fire halls.
Shahab said, at this point, the province plans to keep them widely available during the fall and winter months.
Fall/winter COVID-19 outlook
As we head into fall, Dr. Joseph Blondeau — the head of clinical microbiology at Royal University Hospital and the University of Saskatchewan, and the provincial lead for clinical microbiology with the Saskatchewan Health Authority — expects to see a lot of respiratory virus activity, both from COVID-19 and other illnesses.
The province publishes a monthly community respiratory illness surveillance program (CRISP) report, but Blondeau said up-to-date numbers are hard to find.
“We don’t have an accurate indication of the total number of individuals that may be infected with the virus because we’re not collecting the data the way that we used to during the height of the pandemic,” he said.
“What we are seeing obviously is those patients that are positive and are testing positive — we know about those. But we certainly don’t know about the greater population and how widespread the virus may actually be at this time.”
Still, looking at the months ahead, Shahab said COVID-19 remains on his radar
“We don’t expect to see the same kind of waves we used to have in the past because we all have more immunity now. But certainly we do expect it to pick up a bit over the winter, partly because it’s cold and we’re all inside, but also because it’s now more than 12 months since a lot of us got boosted,” he said.
“Right now, we’re not really seeing any strong signals that would force us to do anything differently.”
Shahab and Blondeau both renewed the same public health messages people heard during the pandemic: if you’re sick, stay home — and if you do have to go out, wear a mask.
