COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA





ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – COVID-19 numbers are on the rise once again across the country. Hospitalizations and case numbers are notably spiking for the first time this year. This comes as children are back in school, and a new variant is circulating. “The variant of concern we are watching is EG.5. It’s now been called a ‘variant of interest’ by the WHO. It is increasing very rapidly in it’s number of cases across the world,” said Dr. Jodie Guest. She is a professor and the Senior Vice Chair of the Epidemiology Department at Emory. According to the CDC, nationally, new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased 16% in the last week. Dr. Guest says here in Georgia, in the last month, hospitalizations rose 56%. Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax are all working on updated vaccinations for the Fall. Dr. Guest said it is likely to become annual, like a flu shot. “We are waiting for the CDC and the FDA to approve the newest COVID-19 vaccine,” she explained. “This will be the first time where we will see a Fall vaccine, and it will not be a booster anymore. It will be a yearly vaccine that we are going to hope everyone will take. We should be expecting some information from the CDC in the next two weeks, or maybe a month at the latest.” With it also being the start of flu season, she noted the vaccinations will be safe to get together. “If you’ve had an exposure or if you’ve had any symptoms that look like the flu or COVID, you do want to use an at home antigen test or go to the hospital or your doctor to receive a PCR test,” Dr. Guest explained. Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.walb.com/2023/09/09/covid-19-hospitalizations-increasing-ga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos