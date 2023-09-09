Health
Efforts Intensify To Assist Avian Botulism-Affected Birds At Tulare Lake
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), joined by state, federal and non-governmental organization partners, has intensified its response to help birds affected by avian botulism at Tulare Lake. The agency is contracting with the expert Oiled Wildlife Care Network (OWCN), a program of the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, to provide emergency veterinary care.
Avian botulism is caused by a toxin-producing bacteria that occurs naturally in bodies of water like Tulare Lake.
Tulare Lake, once the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi River, reemerged from the pastures and agricultural fields in the southern San Joaquin Valley this year because of California’s extraordinarily wet winter and spring and is attracting water birds of all sorts. The lake is expected to attract millions of waterfowl, shorebirds and other bird species as fall migrations get underway in earnest.
1,678 birds collected since August
CDFW crews are patrolling the lake daily using airboats to help collect affected birds and monitoring for dead birds. The overall number of birds being collected has increased each week. There are a total of 1,678 birds collected since early August. Last week responders collected 530 birds and the daily average is between 50 and 100 birds recovered. The OWCN reports as of Thurs., Sept. 7, 169 live birds have been admitted for intensive care at its facilities.
Sixteen birds have been submitted to CDFW’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for postmortem examination and subsequent testing. Low pathogenic avian influenza viruses were detected in three birds. Highly pathogenic avian influenza has not been detected in the birds tested. Avian botulism type C was confirmed in five of eight birds tested for the toxin, additional testing is ongoing.
Care facilities
The OWCN has constructed a temporary facility that once fully established, will be able to care for up to 250 avian botulism-affected birds at a time on site. The care of these birds will be provided by veterinarians and wildlife rehabilitators from UC Davis and OWCN’s 45 member organizations throughout the state.
The onsite rehabilitation facility is located at the Kern National Wildlife Refuge. The facility contains a house retrofitted to serve as an animal hospital and substantial outdoor housing using military grade tents, providing shade, water and a safe environment to help treat the sick birds.
“Birds that have been collected are stabilized and cared for onsite with more sensitive species being sent to Stanislaus Wildlife Care and International Bird Rescue,” said Michael Ziccardi, director of the OWCN and executive director of the One Health Institute at UC Davis. “Of those, 29 have made a remarkable recovery and were released on the Kern National Wildlife Refuge. OWCN is proud to be able to partner with CDFW in this effort to protect the welfare and conservation of California’s wildlife.”
An additional 125 birds at a time will be able to receive care at off-site facilities managed by several OWCN member organizations. These currently include the International Bird Rescue and Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center but may be expanded to additional organizations as needed. The running total numbers of impacted birds will be updated at least every 48 hours and can be viewed at https://owcn.vetmed.ucdavis.edu.
A response team has been assembled consisting of CDFW, OWCN, the California Office of Emergency Services, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Natural Resources Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, California Waterfowl and others.
Mortality reporting
Residents in the Tulare Lake Basin are encouraged to report incidents of wildlife mortality to CDFW using the web-based mortality reporting form or by contacting CDFW’s Central Region office. These reports are important and help biologists monitor conditions for wildlife in and around the lake.
Avian botulism type C outbreaks in wild birds are typically not associated with human botulism, which is caused by other botulinum toxin types. Wild birds, especially waterfowl and shorebirds, are most frequently affected by botulinum toxin type C. An information sheet addressing frequently asked questions concerning avian botulism is available on CDFW’s website.
About Oiled Wildlife Care Network
The Oiled Wildlife Care Network is a collaborative effort among member organizations, dedicated to providing the best achievable capture and care for oiled wildlife in California. Established to respond to oil spills, the OWCN’s mission has expanded to include other wildlife crises, such as the avian botulism event addressed in this release. The OWCN’s commitment to wildlife rehabilitation and conservation remains unwavering.
This news release is reposted from the CDFW release issued Sept. 8, 2023.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ucdavis.edu/health/news/efforts-intensify-assist-avian-botulism-affected-birds-tulare-lake
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Efforts Intensify To Assist Avian Botulism-Affected Birds At Tulare Lake
- Ex-Scientologist Leah Remini speaks out after Danny Masterson sentencing
- Rev It Up for Parkinson’s supports doctors and patients
- Prosecutor fires back at Jim Jordan over Trump’s prosecution
- Graham responds to grand jury, Schiff says it ‘doesn’t pass the laugh test’
- COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing in GA
- 3 sailors rescued after sharks attack boat
- G20 joint declaration breakthrough despite deep divisions – BBC News
- New Covid-19 variant not necessarily alarming, virologist says
- GA special grand jury recommended charges for Graham
- Ottawa ‘ready’ to help as Alberta daycare E.coli outbreak grows
- Mexico decriminalises abortion nationwide – BBC News