Big babies are more likely to grow up to have big babies, study finds





Comment on this story Comment Parents who were big babies are likelier to have children with high birth weights, new research from Norway suggests. In an analysis published in Paediatric and Perinatal Epidemiology, researchers link parental birth weight to that of their children. Though measures vary, fetuses weighing at or above 8.8 pounds — from 4,000 to 4,500 grams or more — are usually medically described as being macrosomic. The condition is associated with birth complications such as shoulder dystocia, in which the shoulders get stuck during vaginal delivery, and can lead to maternal hemorrhages after birth. Though high maternal birth weight, maternal obesity, diabetes and carrying a baby past term are associated with the condition, until now it has been unclear whether both parents’ birth weight affects the weight of their offspring. To find out, researchers looked at data from 647,957 sets of babies and parents born in Norway between 1967 and 2002, matching the birth-weight data of parents born between 1967 and 2002 with that of their children, who were born between 1983 and 2017. Among that group, 3.2 percent of the parents and 4 percent of their children were large babies. The children of parents with macrosomia had a “substantially increased risk” of high birth weight themselves. If both parents had high birth weights, they had an 8.06 percent higher risk of macrosomia. The risk was also raised by 3.84 percent in cases where only the mother had a high birth weight and 2.34 percent in cases in which only the father had a high birth weight. Just 3.6 percent of the babies born to parents without high birth weight were large at birth, compared with 23.4 percent of those babies born to parents who did have high birth weights. Maternal obesity was also linked to a higher birth weight, even in mothers who did not themselves have macrosomia in infancy. Six percent of babies whose parents did not have macrosomia but had an obese mother ended up having a high birth weight, compared with 31 percent for babies whose parents both had macrosomia and whose mother had obesity. Overall, the researchers write, “parental macrosomia tends to be passed between generations,” though it is unclear to what extent genetics or habits play a role. More research is needed to determine whether screening for past macrosomia could identify high-risk deliveries, and the researchers point out that because their research used Norwegian data, it is not necessarily applicable to other populations. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 7.44 percent of all babies born in the United States in 2021 weighed above 4,000 grams. White parents in the United States were the most likely to give birth to a child with macrosomia. More health and wellness stories View 3 more stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/wellness/2023/09/09/big-babies-parents/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos