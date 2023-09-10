Health
COVID in Ohio deer ‘moving between people and animals quite easily’
While most people are done with COVID, recent numbers suggest COVID isn’t done with people. Nor, for that matter, with Ohio’s deer.
Deer, it turns out, are susceptible to COVID infections. While the outcome of human infections can range to hospitalization, long-term health effects and death, whitetails barely show symptoms, if they show any.
Most important to people, perhaps, is that the deer living alongside us in suburban settings and those roaming woods and fields are serving as a reservoir for the pathogen. In short, a path of transmission from humans to deer provides a potential path from deer to humans.
Yet to be determined is the nature of that path and the evolution in deer of fast-mutating virus, said Andrew Bowman, an Ohio State University associate professor in the Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine.
“It’s something that has kept me up at nights,” he said last week.
The concerns emerged from the results of a study conducted by a team of OSU researchers that between November 2021 and March 2022 used nasal swabs to sample 1,522 wild deer in 83 of Ohio’s 88 counties. About one in 10 deer tested positive for COVID, and at least one positive was found in 49 of the 83 counties.
Among the counties where COVID-infected deer showed up were Franklin, Delaware, Union, Fairfield and Hocking. Rural counties with higher deer populations, including Athens, Morgan, Washington, Meigs, Ashland and Richland, showed a significant incidence of infected deer.
What’s more, diseases only infrequently cross from one species to another. However, the team found 30 instances in which deer infections could be traced to humans.
“We don’t have so much deer contact that we should see so many transmissions,” Bowman said.
That finding poses something of a problem, he told Ohio State News.
“It seems to be moving between people and animals quite easily,” said Bowman, co-senior author of the study results published in the journal Nature Communications. “And the evidence is growing that humans can get it from deer – which isn’t radically surprising. It’s probably not a one-way pipeline.”
The mechanism by which COVID, an airborne pathogen that doesn’t last long outside its host, is able to pass from people to deer with apparent ease remains an unknown and will get further study, he said.
At least two other findings raise additional concerns, especially given the transmissibility of the pathogen.
One is that the COVID virus appears to mutate about three times faster in deer than it does in people. What that could mean is deer might produce a previously unknown COVID variant for which humans are not prepared.
Another is sampled deer retained earlier COVID variants that had already run their course and exhausted their existence among the human population. The possibility remains, then, that one or more of the earlier strains could reemerge among humans long after vaccine or infection immunity has worn off.
The persistence of the variants in deer “create opportunities,” Bowman said.
That said, what is certain applies ony to deer sampled until March 2022, he said. The original variants might disappear in deer over time and not remain as a threat to people, though future sampling will be required to find out.
Deer hunters get as close to free-range deer as anyone, particularly at the field dressing and butchering stages of the hunt. Facemasks and rubber gloves offer some safety, which compromised individuals shouldn’t ignore.
A deer infected with COVID looks normal and so doesn’t offer cause to be wary. Its meat properly cooked shouldn’t pose a health risk.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dispatch.com/story/sports/outdoors/2023/09/10/covid-in-ohio-deer-moving-between-people-and-animals-quite-easily/70794763007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- COVID in Ohio deer ‘moving between people and animals quite easily’
- Why has an oil tanker been sitting for eight years in the Red Sea? – BBC News
- Big babies are more likely to grow up to have big babies, study finds
- Daniel Khalife: Sighting of escaped terror suspect reported to police – BBC News
- KU research: Tobacco companies’ investment in hyper-junk foods still seizing nation’s palate
- Parents struggle as 27 hospitalized in Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak
- British man fighting in Ukraine found dead – BBC News
- Buzzing breakthrough: genetic engineering gives mosquito control an upgrade
- G20 summit: World leaders arrive in India’s capital – BBC News
- Anaemia afflicts people worldwide, but there are practical ways to reduce it | Health
- Morocco earthquake: More than 600 killed as buildings damaged – BBC News
- Football fans protest ‘sportswashing’ Saudi Arabia friendlies at Newcastle United