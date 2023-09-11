Health
‘They are an inspiration’, Multiple Myeloma survivors celebrate raising $1M for research
Cancer survivor Dan Childerhose kicked off the walk he co-founded 15-years ago.
“Since 2008, I’ve had multiple myeloma,” says Childerhose, 73, prior to the annual Walk of Champions in Dorchester, Ont.
Each year, an estimated 4,000 Canadians will be diagnosed and 1,650 will die from the incurable cancer.
“It chews little holes in your bone marrow, and that’s what causes it to sometimes go in your lungs, your liver, your bones, that’s why they call it multiple myeloma because exposed to different parts of your body,” says Childerhose.
Until recently people lived just 2-5 years after diagnosis but now some patients like Childershose and Ev McDowell are defying the odds.
Dan Childerhose co-founded the Walk of Champions 15 years ago, after being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)McDowell, 69, is going on 23 years since her initial diagnosis.
“I co-founded the London and District Myeloma support group in 2002 and most of the people that were in the group then have passed so I feel extremely fortunate,” says McDowell.
And while those two are lucky to be alive today, Lisa Bowden is hoping her future looks the same.
“They’re (Dan and Ev) an inspiration truly,” says Bowden.
The 59-year-old is going on six years since her doctor caught it during routine bloodwork necessary for a life insurance policy renewal.
“My hematologist said I was lucky because it was caught so early,” says Bowden. “I had no symptoms, so I ended up in treatment right away and they say that’s very, very good. So yes, I have cancer but I was lucky.”
Lisa Bowden (Centre) is living with Multiple Myeloma after being diagnosed with the incurable cancer six years ago (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)
In the 15 years since Chiderhose, and the late Keith Fleming started the walk, they’ve raised more than one million dollars for research.
“When we first started the walk, our money used to go to Toronto to Princess Margaret because they were the only ones that did the research,” says Childerhose.
“Now we’re doing research in London, so we’re keeping our money here.”
Money and effort that is going to hope for a longer life.
“23 years ago when I was diagnosed there was only one drug really that they were using all the time other than the transplant,” says McDowell.
“A couple years later, they had a drug for relapsed myeloma, and then another one a few years later and another one and now the number of options now that people have is pretty impressive.”
Advancements that have people like Bowden staying optimistic.
“I am confident they are going to find a cure and I’m hoping it’s in my lifetime,” says Bowden.
“We’ve got so much going on in the research here in London specifically where our walk proceeds are going. They are doing amazing things, and there is a future.”
|
Sources
2/ https://london.ctvnews.ca/they-are-an-inspiration-multiple-myeloma-survivors-celebrate-raising-1m-for-research-1.6555656
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Morocco earthquake: More than 2,000 killed – BBC News
- ‘They are an inspiration’, Multiple Myeloma survivors celebrate raising $1M for research
- First Look: Lenovo’s Legion Go could be the best gaming handheld yet
- Video shows people running in panic as earthquake strikes
- Sunak confronts Beijing after reports of Westminster Chinese spy arrest
- ‘Very happy for the victims’: Deputy D.A. Mueller reacts to Danny Masterson sentencing
- New poll shows most Americans believe Biden’s policies made economy worse
- Morocco earthquake: death toll rises above 2,000
- COVID-19 numbers spike in B.C. but no more cases of new variant detected: BCCDC
- How to stay comfy when flying coach
- Morocco earthquake: Woman saved from collapsed home by neighbour
- Why you have COVID symptoms and a negative test: You may not be doing it right, experts say