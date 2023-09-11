Health
Why You’re Tired After 8 Hours of Sleep – Cleveland Clinic
Whether the advice came from your healthcare provider or your parents, the golden rule for feeling well-rested has generally been the same: Be sure you’re getting enough sleep.
Cleveland Clinic is a non-profit academic medical center. Advertising on our site helps support our mission. We do not endorse non-Cleveland Clinic products or services. Policy
And sure, we’ve all had those nights where we’ve stayed up too late and noticed the effects of it the day after. But what if you’re getting the right amount of sleep, but still feel tired? It can be a frustrating feeling.
But in reality, the quality of sleep we’re getting is just as important as the quantity.
Sleep disorders specialist Marri Horvat, MD, explains why you might not be getting high-quality sleep.
Reasons why you wake up tired
Dr. Horvat says that often, when you still wake up tired, even after you’ve gotten enough sleep, it may be due to one of these reasons:
Sleep disorders
If you’re feeling foggy and tired during the day, it could be a sign of an underlying sleep disorder. For example, sleep apnea — a disorder that causes you to stop breathing temporarily while asleep — is known for causing people to regularly feel exhausted.
Another sleep disorder, restless legs syndrome (RLS), leads to feelings of fogginess and can even cause insomnia.
Other sleep disorders that can bring on tiredness during the day include:
Thyroid problems
In some cases, your daytime fatigue could be a sign of a thyroid problem. Specifically, tiredness during the day is a common symptom of an underactive thyroid. This is when your thyroid organ doesn’t make enough of the thyroid hormone, which in turn, slows down your metabolism and can lead to constant fatigue.
Environment
Your environment could also be sabotaging your sleep without you realizing it. If you’re constantly jolting awake due to a car alarm going off outside or tossing and turning because your room is too hot, this can affect your overall sleep quality.
“We need to have the proper environment to ensure we can get enough sleep and are not waking up due to environmental factors,” says Dr. Horvat. “Everyone’s a little different, but it really comes down to comfort.”
Diet and alcohol
Eating a big meal before bed can impact your sleep, but alcohol is also very disruptive to your sleep. In fact, Dr. Horvat points out that drinking alcohol within four hours of sleep can lead to poor quality of sleep throughout the night.
“While alcohol may feel like it is helping you fall asleep, it actually leads to fragmentation of your sleep and changes your sleep stages,” she explains. “This leads to a poor quality of sleep overall and typically people don’t feel well rested in the morning.”
Mental health conditions
If you’ve ruled out sleep disorders or any other sleep-related issues, you may want to talk to a healthcare provider to see if there’s a connection to stress or an underlying mental illness.
Conditions like anxiety or depression can play a part in making you feel tired during the day, even when you get enough hours of sleep. In addition, mood disorders like bipolar disorder or premenstrual dysphoric disorder can cause feelings of sluggishness during the day.
“In fact, one of the most common reasons people wake up early in the morning and can’t go back to sleep is due to mood issues like depression,” notes Dr. Horvat.
Anemia
Constant feelings of exhaustion may also be a sign of anemia in some cases. Even if you get a full eight hours of sleep, having an iron deficiency can lead to feeling low in energy, if left untreated. But feeling fatigued wouldn’t be the only sign either.
Some other common symptoms include:
If you’re not sure if you have anemia, talk to a healthcare provider about any other accompanying symptoms you may be having.
How much sleep do you actually need?
Sleep affects your health in profound ways — from creating memory issues to affecting your immune system. So, it’s crucial to ensure you’re getting the right quantity and quality of sleep.
“Typically, we recommend seven to nine hours of sleep a night. However, everyone is a bit different. It really depends on how much sleep you need to feel well-rested,” says Dr. Horvat.
The number of hours of sleep also varies based on your age. If you’re over the age of 13, you should be aiming for around eight hours of sleep every night. This gives enough time for your body to recover from the day and feel refreshed for the next one. Some of us might feel well-rested with less. Some of us will need more.
And yes, we all have our all-nighters (whether it’s because you’re partying with friends or lulling your little one to sleep). But it’s important for this not to become your daily norm. And even if you swear you’re fine with under seven hours a night, your body may be sending you a different message.
“It’s also important to distinguish between how much sleep you need to function vs. how much you need to feel well rested,” clarifies Dr. Horvat. “Often, I hear people say, ‘I only need six hours a night to function,’ but those same people admit to not feeling well with only that amount of sleep, which indicates they need more sleep.”
Is it possible to have too much sleep?
But what if you’re sleeping more than eight hours a night? In some cases, this may be needed if you’re getting over an illness or catching up on some lost ZZZs. But there are signs to look out for that may point to a sleep disorder or larger issue.
“If someone is sleeping 10 or more hours a day and feeling well rested without the need for naps etc., they may just be a long sleeper,” says Dr. Horvat. “However, if they aren’t feeling refreshed in the a.m., feeling sleepy during the day, or even sometimes feeling worse after a nap, this could be indicative of a sleep problem.”
Usually, it’s best to speak to a sleep specialist if you’re sleeping 10+ hours a day and still not feeling refreshed.
How to improve your sleep quality
In addition to making sure you get seven to nine hours each night, there are ways to improve the quality of your sleep, including:
- Avoiding screens before bed. Even if you’re going to bed at a good time each night, scrolling on your phone is a surefire way to hurt your quality of sleep. The light from our smartphones, tablets and computers can interfere with our sleep patterns. Ideally, make your bedroom a “no phone zone.” Or at the very least, try to limit your exposure to these devices at least an hour before bedtime.
- Adjusting your diet. Eating a large meal or consuming excessive fluids close to bedtime can cause discomfort and increase the likelihood of disruptions during sleep. It’s best to have dinner a few hours before sleep and limit too many fluids in the evening to prevent frequent trips to the bathroom.
- Creating a sleep-friendly environment. Make your bedroom a comfortable and soothing space. “For most people, a cool, dark room that is quiet is optimal,” says Dr. Horvat. You can also try using earplugs, eye masks or white or pink noise to help drown out any distractions.
- Exercising regularly. Engaging in regular physical activity during the day can help improve sleep quality. But try to avoid vigorous exercise close to bedtime, as it may stimulate your body and make it harder to fall asleep.
- Limiting caffeine and alcohol intake: Avoid consuming caffeine (found in coffee, tea, chocolate and some sodas) or alcohol close to bedtime. Both can disrupt your sleep patterns and reduce sleep quality.
- Utilizing naps when possible. Keep a nap under an hour to avoid disrupting your sleep schedule.
When to see a specialist
Dr. Horvat recommends seeing a sleep disorder specialist if you’re still feeling extreme symptoms of fatigue and tiredness during the day, even after getting seven to nine hours of sleep each night. If you feel like certain lifestyle changes aren’t cutting it, they can help you get checked for a sleep disorder.
Sleep is a key ingredient to a healthy lifestyle, so if your body is telling you that something is off, it’s important to listen to your body — and speak with a healthcare provider.
|
Sources
2/ https://health.clevelandclinic.org/why-you-wake-up-tired-after-8-hours-of-sleep/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why You’re Tired After 8 Hours of Sleep – Cleveland Clinic
- “President Kennedy has died”
- Accelerated wound healing induced by spinach extract in model diabetic rats with streptozotocin
- Joan Rivers storms out of CNN interview
- Watch Joe Biden give an endless hug to Hillary Clinton
- Vaccination amps up antibody response and cuts down COVID severity, UK study shows
- New target offers hope for treatment
- Avian flu is devastating National Trust seabird colonies, charity says | Bird flu
- 19 things everyone needs to know – The Irish Times
- Annual walk for myeloma research hits $1 million milestone – London
- Morocco earthquake: the race against time to reach survivors – BBC News
- Narcan coming to pharmacies this month: What you need to know