How Grey’s Anatomy’s Debbie Allen stays healthy at 73

Debbie Allen is a legend in her own right for her various talents like acting, dancing, choreographing, directing and producing.

At 73 years old, Deborah Kaye Allen, more commonly known as Debbie Allen, has a recurring role on “Grey’s Anatomy”, on which she is also a producer and director, and runs her own dance academy where she trains students ages four and up.

As a multi-hyphenate, Allen can easily spread herself thin if she doesn’t prioritize her health and wellness — which is why there are certain things that she’s more meticulous about.

“I really try to pay attention to my diet. I try not to do too many sugary foods,” Allen tells CNBC Make It. “So when I do splurge, it’s [just] that day, not every day of the week.”

Diet is extremely important to Allen because she has a history of diabetes in her family and is pre-diabetic. After partnering with Prevent Blindness and Regeneron for the “Gr8 Eye Movement” to promote eye health, she also discovered that diabetes can lead to serious retinal diseases like diabetic macular edema (DME) and diabetic retinopathy (DR).

Thankfully, Allen has great examples in her family on how to approach health and wellness. Her mother turned 100 years old this year, and her older sister, actress Phylicia Rashad continues to excel in prominent roles at age 75.

“Part of mom’s routine — she lives with me and my husband — is going to regular visits to the eye doctor,” says Allen. “I’m pre-diabetic and so I’m one of those who could be at risk [of certain retinal diseases]. When I go in and check mom’s eyes, I get mine checked too.”