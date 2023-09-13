Think of COVID-19 booster as part of fall wellness routine





CHICAGO (CBS) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended all Americans age 6 months and older get the latest COVID-19 vaccine. They could be available as soon as Wednesday, but there are still questions. Does everyone really need a shot? And what will they cost? CBS 2’s Jermont Terry spoke to an expert to get answers. When the boosters become available, hospitals like Stroger and local pharmacies will be the best places to get the shot, as the FDA and CDC said yes to updated COVID boosters. But will people flock to get it? The move by the CDC and FDA this week could make the latest vaccine available in a matter of days. “It really is people’s choice, but it’s highly recommended to get it, because it does protect us against severe disease,” said Dr. Katrine Wallace, an epidemiologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago. The newest booster is recommended for anyone 6 months and older and Wallace said those at high risk are encouraged to sign up first. “And these vaccines are to be thought of now as more of a part of your fall wellness routine, so like we do the influenza vaccine every fall,” Wallace said. “Now we’ll also add the COVID vaccine every fall, and so we’ll just boost our protection to the variant that’s circulating now in the community.” Across the country in the past week, just over 18,000 people were admitted to hospitals for COVID-19. Illinois accounted for just under 600 patients, according to the CDC. Concern over the virus has been on the decline. In a new CBS News poll, just 45% of respondents said they are worried that they or someone in their family could get COVID-19. That’s down from 77% in 2020. Only 43% said they were going to get the new booster. “People are a little bit less, I think, afraid of dying from COVID, which, rightfully so, because we have had a degree of immunity between COVID infections and through vaccines,” Wallace said. But she added that if you previously caught the virus, those antibodies with the booster could keep you healthier. “So if you have had a COVID infection recently, having a vaccine as well just bolsters your protection,” she said. Most insurance plans will cover the vaccine and if you don’t have insurance, the government has a program you can sign up for to get the booster free of charge. Registration starts in October. More from CBS News Jermont Terry



Jermont Terry joined the CBS 2 team in October 2019. He’s born and raised on Chicago’s South Side. He’s happy to return home to report on his community after 18 years of uncovering stories across the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/chicago/news/covid-booster-uic-epidemiologist/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos