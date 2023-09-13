Lipids hold it all together





Arguably, life on this planet began in earnest with the appearance of lipid-like molecules that could encapsulate and concentrate the critical biochemical reactions that formed a primordial cell. This property of lipids to self-associate into the membranes that compartmentalize a cell and its organelles is indeed essential, but it’s just one aspect of the many and varied roles played by these versatile molecules. In addition to structural roles, lipids are integrated into signaling pathways that control such activities as cell survival, differentiation, motility and immune responses. Submit an abstract Abstract submission begins Sept. 14. If you submit by Oct. 12, you’ll get a decision by Nov. 1. The regular submission deadline is Nov. 30. See the categories. The eclectic functions of lipids are due to their structural diversity built into a common framework, resulting in hundreds of distinct species. It is the metabolism of lipids, their biosynthesis and degradation, that ultimately creates this diversity. Our symposium at Discover BMB will highlight recent advances in lipid metabolism by exploring where and how lipids are made in cells, their contributions to cell survival and the impact of lipid diversity on cell and membrane function. Keywords: Ferroptosis, lipid droplets, lipidomics, mitochondria, nucleus, plasma membrane. Who should attend: The session will be attractive to those wanting an initiation to the field of lipid metabolism as well as those with a focused interest in specific topics. Theme song: “Fat Dance” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, in appreciation of greasy molecules everywhere. The session is powered by the seemingly endless and unexpected biological functions of lipids. Lipid metabolism Cellular topology of lipid metabolism Neale Ridgway, Dalhousie University Miriam Greenburg, Wayne State University Greg Fairn, Dalhousie University Shirin Bahmanyar, Yale University Lipid quality control in cell survival and death James Olzmann, University of California, Berkeley G. Ekin Atilla–Gokcumen, University at Buffalo, the State University of New York Toni Petan, Jozef Stefan Institute Maria Fedorova, Technical University Dresden Spatial lipidomics — tracing lipids in cells at the molecular level Theodore Alexandrov, European Molecular Biology Laboratory Kandice Levental, University of Virginia Arun Radhakrishnan, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

