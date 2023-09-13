A Novel Blood Test Could Revolutionize Chronic Fatigue Diagnosis





Clinical Relevance: A blood test for ME/CFS could one day offer earlier diagnosis and more effective treatment A novel blood test based on a Single-Cell Raman platform achieved a remarkable 91 percent accuracy in distinguishing ME/CFS patients from healthy individuals and disease controls.

This breakthrough could lead to an objective biomarker for ME/CFS, reducing the reliance on self-reported diagnosis.

The methodology may also benefit other chronic fatigue conditions like long COVID and Lyme disease. Diagnostic tools for complex conditions like Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS) have been elusive. But a novel approach highlighted in a recent study has the potential to someday transform ME/CFS diagnosis and patient care. ME/CFS is characterized by debilitating, yet unexplained, fatigue that profoundly impacts patients’ lives. Symptoms usually include sleep disorders, difficulties with concentration and memory, and persistent muscle or joint pain. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ME/CFS affects up to 2.5 million Americans. However, it’s likely that the number is much higher. Many cases go unrecognized due to the complexity of the condition. Diagnosis has relied on patient self-reporting and ruling out other causes for exhaustion. Some patients search for years and never get definitive answers. A Protein That Zaps Cellular Energy May Underlie Chronic Fatigue Treatment Modalities for Chronic Pain in Elderly Depression Patients Electroconvulsive Therapy as a Treatment for Somatization Disorder A New Approach Scientists aren’t clear what causes chronic fatigue, but some evidence suggests it may be energy malfunction at the cellular level. Because there was no existing way to accurately measure cellular energy levels, the Advanced Science study looked for a new way to test the theory. Using a technique known as the Single-Cell Raman platform, a specialized analytical tool that blends sophisticated spectroscopy with artificial intelligence, they were able to analyze the blood cells from 98 human subjects, including 61 ME/CFS patients of varying disease severity and 37 healthy and disease controls, in great detail. Raman platform methods have been widely used in tasks like fingerprint analysis but rarely used in medical testing. The University of Oxford-led research team focused on a blood cell type known as Peripheral Blood Mononuclear Cells, or PBMCs for short. PBMCs are a critical component of the immune system, serving as frontline defenders against infections and inflammation. In the context of chronic fatigue, PBMCs were of particular interest to the scientists because they could potentially serve as a biomarker for the condition. In fact, the study found clear differences in PBMC activity between patients with ME/CFS and healthy controls. Unprecedented Accuracy The Raman profiles distinguished between healthy individuals, disease controls, and ME/CFS patients with a 91 percent accuracy. The test was so sensitive it was even able to differentiate between mild, moderate, and severe ME/CFS patients. This level of precision could be a game-changer, the researchers said. For a condition often considered purely psychological, a reliable blood test could take the guesswork out of diagnosis. Having an objective biomarker could reinforce the reality of the illness and lend credibility to the patient experience. Verifiable diagnostics could also enable early and more effective intervention. Because the research explored the underlying molecular mechanisms of ME/CFS, it offered insights into the very nature of the condition. This could be the key for developing targeted therapies. By identifying specific gene expression patterns, clinicians might be able to tailor treatment plans to address the unique biological profiles of each individual patient. Beyond ME/CFS The researchers noted that these results don’t just apply to ME/CFS either. The methodology could lead to definitive assessments in other chronic conditions that share similar diagnostic challenges. For example, many people with long COVID experience symptoms remarkably similar to ME/CFS. And Lyme disease, rife with fatigue-related symptoms, has its own set of diagnostic hurdles. The study results mark a significant step forward in understanding ME/CFS, but the researchers caution that it’s not a panacea. At least not yet. They said that they need further validation in much larger cohorts before any tests can be widely implemented. But in the short term, their work does offer realistic hope for a reliable diagnostic tool in chronic fatigue conditions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.psychiatrist.com/news/a-novel-blood-test-could-revolutionize-chronic-fatigue-diagnosis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos