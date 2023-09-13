Study shows ‘major communication gap’ about colorectal cancer screening







Source/Disclosures



Disclosures:

Baeker Bispo reports no relevant financial disclosures. Please see the study for all other authors’ relevant financial disclosures.







ADD TOPIC TO EMAIL ALERTS



Receive an email when new articles are posted on Please provide your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted on . “

data-action=”subscribe”>

Subscribe

We were unable to process your request. Please try again later. If you continue to have this issue please contact [email protected] . Back to Healio Key takeaways: Of those overdue for colorectal cancer screening, 26.8% said their clinician recommended they get screened.

Disparities exist for people in low socioeconomic groups and underrepresented racial populations. Just over a quarter of patients overdue for colorectal cancer screening received a recommendation from their clinician to get screened, according to the results of research published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Although routine screening can prevent and help detect early colorectal cancer (CRC), more than one-third of adults are overdue, Jordan A. Baeker Bispo, PhD, MPH, a principal scientist of cancer disparity research at the American Cancer Society, and colleagues wrote.







Data derived from Baeker Bispo JA, et al. Ann Intern Med. 2023;doi:10.7326/M23-1341.



In 2021, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force lowered the recommended age to start CRC screening to 45 years — 5 years younger than the age at which the ACP recommends CRC screening. Since then, screening rates more than doubled among adults aged 45 to 49 years. “Screening for CRC in the United States is largely opportunistic, with patient uptake typically mediated by receipt of a screening recommendation during routine care,” the researchers wrote. “Receiving a clinician recommendation is the strongest and most consistent determinant of CRC screening participation. Lack of clinician recommendation may contribute to low uptake of CRC screening, but the magnitude of this problem is unknown.” So, Baeker Bispo and colleagues conducted a study to approximate the prevalence of clinician recommendations for CRC screening among adults in the U.S. who are overdue for screening based on the USPSTF’s guidelines. To determine the prevalence of clinician recommendations for CRC screening, the researchers used pooled, nationally representative data from 5,022 people in the 2019 and 2021 National Health Interview Survey. They found that 26.8% of participants reported receiving a CRC screening recommendation. They also observed disparities in care, a finding that was “consistent with historical disparities and contemporary patterns of CRC screening participation.” For example, the prevalence of CRC screening recommendations ranged from less than 10% for those who did not have a usual source of care to 32% for those with a family income that was more than 400% of the federal poverty level. There were also racial disparities; the prevalence of CRC screening recommendations was lower for Black people (adjusted prevalence ratio [aPR] = 0.76; 95% CI, 0.63-0.92), Hispanic people (aPR = 0.82; 95% CI, 0.67-1.01) and Asian people (aPR = 0.53; 95% CI, 0.37-0.75) than for their white counterparts. Considering “clinicians overwhelmingly report that they recommend CRC screening to average-risk patients,” Baeker Bispo and colleagues wrote that “the findings highlight a major communication gap about CRC prevention in the clinical setting.” “Barriers to providing effective counseling on CRC screening include time and resource constraints, prioritization of acute care needs, and clinician preference for colonoscopy over alternative methods,” they wrote. “At the systems level, investing in clinician training, automated point-of-care prompts, educational tools for shared decision-making with diverse patient populations, and community outreach may improve patient-clinician communication about CRC screening and advance progress toward national screening goals.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230913/study-shows-major-communication-gap-about-colorectal-cancer-screening The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos