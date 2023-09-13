Health
Should you get the updated COVID vaccine? Here’s the latest guidance for the fall
As COVID cases rise across the U.S., people ages 6 months or older will now have access to an updated COVID vaccine to protect them against severe illness and death. The shots are expected to be available as soon as this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The updated vaccine is designed to better protect against current variants. It was officially recommended Sept. 12 by both the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and CDC Director Mandy Cohen. The Food and Drug Administration also endorsed the updated shot this week.
The PBS NewsHour spoke with Dr. Payal Patel, an infectious disease physician at Intermountain Health in Utah, about what to know about the latest vaccine.
Watch the conversation in the player above.
To find where you can schedule an appointment for the updated COVID vaccine, go to vaccines.gov.
Who should get an updated COVID vaccine?
This latest COVID vaccine is recommended for virtually everyone, much like the flu shot, Patel said. It was approved for anyone 6 months and older. Since the first COVID vaccines were administered three years ago, researchers have gathered data to show the COVID vaccines are widely safe to use, boosting efforts to create more equitable vaccine distribution and widespread protection, she said. Vaccines offer broad protection only if people get them.
WATCH: New long COVID guidance aims to help doctors identify mental health symptoms
“The aim of these vaccines are to prevent hospitalization and try to keep you out of the hospital and to decrease death associated with COVID,” Patel said.
Should I get the latest vaccine even if I recently had COVID?
The CDC said if someone recently tested positive for COVID, they may choose to get the latest COVID vaccine three months after the infection. According to the CDC, you “may consider delaying your next vaccine dose by three months” from when symptoms began, or from when you received your first positive COVID test.
How quickly will protection kick in?
It can take your immune system roughly two weeks to ramp up defense against COVID after receiving this updated vaccine, Patel said. Her advice is not to wait — get the shot now. The protection is durable and will help as you prepare for upcoming holiday travel and spending more time indoors in the colder months ahead, Patel said. “Once it’s there, it does last a while. So I think that would probably be my advice rather than waiting it out now that they’re available again.”
Can I get the COVID vaccine alongside flu and RSV shots?
Research supports getting the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time – it’s safe and simultaneously builds immune response against both respiratory illnesses. And if individuals also qualify to receive the RSV vaccine – those age 60 or older, some young infants and children, or pregnant people – then they can also receive all three vaccines during the same visit, Patel said. “You might be sore in that arm. You were going to be sore regardless. And you know, you need them around the same time. So I would go ahead [and get them all at once].”
How much will the updated COVID vaccine cost?
This latest COVID vaccine will be commercially available since the federal government will not be covering the cost for everyone to get vaccinated, as it has in the past. But Patel said there are several programs to help people with little to no insurance coverage, including the Vaccines for Children Program and the Bridge Access Program, which will help people get the protection they need against COVID. For people with health insurance, vaccines will be covered with no out-of-pocket cost to them, she said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/should-you-get-the-updated-covid-vaccine-heres-the-latest-guidance-for-the-fall
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Christie says Trump has changed since 2016
- AI used to target kids with disinformation – BBC News
- Biden impeachment inquiry: Is there evidence against president?
- Fox tests positive for rabies; animals near Woodson Bridge may have been exposed
- See the moment Ukrainian gunners strike Russian forces
- What to Know About Zurzuvae, the New Pill to Treat Postpartum Depression > News > Yale Medicine
- CNN anchor challenges GOP lawmaker on impeachment inquiry into Biden
- US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter indicted on federal gun charges – BBC News
- Rescuers and Journalists run to safety after tremor in Imi N’Tala
- Eating a Hearty Breakfast Can Ease Jet Lag Symptoms: Study
- Romney biography reveals McConnell text on January 6
- US car worker strikes: 10,000 people walk out at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis – BBC News