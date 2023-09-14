Connect with us

Health

Wait goes on for effective long Covid treatments

Wait goes on for effective long Covid treatments

 


Receive free Coronavirus updates

While Covid-19 rapidly emptied cities and shut industries, long Covid has been more stealthy.

Yet its impact in the past two years has been huge: a study last month showed the condition is so widespread that the “healthy life years” lost across the population surpassed those lost to cancer or heart disease.

Long Covid took 80 healthy life years per 1,000 residents — a preferred way of measuring quality of life — in the first two years post-infection, compared with 50 for cancer and 52 for heart disease, according to researchers at Washington University School of Medicine and the Veterans Affairs St Louis healthcare system.

Ziyad Al-Aly, study co-author and epidemiologist at Washington University, says it shows a “staggeringly high burden” and pointed out that, unlike cancer and heart disease, there is no treatment for long Covid. “It appears that the effects of long Covid for many will not only impact such patients and their quality of life, but potentially will contribute to a decline in life expectancy and also may impact labour participation, economic productivity, and societal wellbeing,” he says.

The number of sufferers — estimated conservatively at 65mn worldwide — suggests it is a public health emergency. As at the start of Covid-19, clinicians are far from understanding how to treat the disease. But, unlike the beginning of the pandemic, few are being funded to find new options quickly.

While widely known as long Covid, the World Health Organization describes it as “post-Covid-19 condition”, and defines it as usually occurring at least three months after the initial infection and with symptoms that last for at least two months. Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction, often called “brain fog”. But patients also suffer from a far wider range of symptoms and scientists have discovered many potential mechanisms behind the condition. Sufferers can have heart problems, diabetes and disorders of the nervous system.

Researchers have found radiological abnormalities in the brain, heart, and lungs; microclots that suggest an inflammatory response; and evidence that there could be reservoirs of the virus in some patients, according to a paper in July in Nature Reviews Immunology. Another recent journal article examined how the virus could disturb the function of people’s mitochondria, the energy factories inside cells.

While long Covid is clearly complex, some patients and scientists are frustrated with the time it is taking to catalogue the problems, before moving on to find treatments. Todd Davenport, a physical therapy professor at the University of the Pacific, says one problem is that there are not enough specialists in the “previously unloved [field of] post-infectious diseases”, such as chronic disease syndrome, so new researchers have flooded in: “Folks who have been active in other areas of biomedical research and are sort of picking up post-infectious illnesses on the fly.”

Despite the long list of potential mechanisms, there are no tests for long Covid. But a recent paper using data from the UK’s post-hospitalisation Covid-19 study found blood tests taken when a patient was in hospital with the infection could help predict if they would later suffer from cognitive problems as part of long Covid.

Eric Topol, a cardiologist who co-authored a paper on the condition in Nature Reviews Microbiology, says diagnostics are important for creating treatments, as they allow recovery to be measured. “We don’t have a biomarker, a convenient lab assay to track it in individuals, and that holds us back,” he says. Researchers are looking at using scans to detect microclots, ECG to identify heart problems, and MRI scans to examine breathing dynamics.

Trials to find treatments have been slow to get off the ground. Scientists are prioritising finding existing drugs to repurpose, in the hope that this could be quicker than starting from scratch. Those drugs include diabetes drug metformin, antihistamines usually used for allergies, and the anti-gout drug colchicine. Naltrexone, used to treat alcohol and opioid use disorders, is being studied at a lower dose as it has also been given for chronic fatigue syndrome.

However, the studies are often too small to reach a solid conclusion. And many of the drugs are off-patent, so their makers are unlikely to invest in trials. Researchers have relied on funding from bodies such as the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Research. Now, the money is drying up.

Diana Güthe, founder of patient group Survivor Corps, says the NIH’s research has been “a day late and a dollar short” and it “is only interested in characterising long Covid, they are not interested in solving long Covid, not interested in creating treatments and therapeutics.” The NIH says it is a “high priority to rapidly advance from fully understanding [the condition] towards the testing of treatment candidates for long Covid”.

Meanwhile, patients are experimenting with unproven drugs on themselves or falling into the hands of charlatans offering often costly cures. Topol says efforts should be made to recruit 100,000 patients online and set up digital trials. “Three and a half years into this we still have so little to show for the work on treatment,” he says. “We shouldn’t give up: it is too important.”

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.ft.com/content/24865d7d-d18d-4978-9dec-3da56a559f4e

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: