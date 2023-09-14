Legionellosis linked to organ donation in Pennsylvania, uptick in cases in Poland





Today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), a new study notes that Legionella bacteria likely spread from donated organs to two lung transplant recipients, marking the first time transplanted organs have been the likely source of infection. Elsewhere, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that, as of September 11, a total of 166 cases of legionellosis, including 23 deaths, have been reported in Poland. Both studies highlight the continued threat Legionella bacteria pose. In MMWR, authors report that in July 2022, the Pennsylvania Department of Health received two reports of laboratory-confirmed Legionnaires disease in patients who had recently received lung transplants from the same donor at a single Pennsylvania hospital. The donor drowned after being submerged in a river for at least 5 minutes. Legionella bacteria naturally live in fresh water. “Organ recovery occurred within 7 days of the drowning event. At the time, exposure to Legionella was not suspected, and no testing for Legionella was performed on any donor specimens before or after organ recovery,” the authors wrote. Freshwater source likely The recipients of the donor’s lungs included a woman aged 70 to 79 years and a man in his 60s. Postoperative complications appeared for both patients in the week after transplant, but diagnosis took several weeks. Once diagnosed with legionellosis, both patients were treated with doxycycline. The patients had different Legionella species, but the authors said this could be explained by the river water source. Patient A, the woman, fully recovered. Patient B, the man, died within 6 months of his transplant due to respiratory failure secondary to a mucous plug, the authors said. Clinicians caring for patients who receive organs from donors who experienced freshwater drowning also should maintain a higher index of suspicion for legionellosis. The initial organ donor also donated a heart, liver, and right kidney to three other recipients. No legionellosis was reported in those recipients. No other patients seen at the Pennsylvania hospital reported legionellosis, which means the bacteria was likely not spread from building water sources, including cooling towers. “The present findings suggest that clinicians caring for patients who receive organs from donors who experienced freshwater drowning also should maintain a higher index of suspicion for legionellosis, even in organ recipients without classic clinical symptoms,” the authors concluded. “In such patients, posttransplant antimicrobials could be tailored to include agents that combat atypical waterborne organisms.” Polish cases concentrated in Rzeszow In Poland, recent months have brought a swift uptick in legionellosis cases, according to the WHO, with a current case-fatality rate of 14%. This observed increase in confirmed cases, and associated hospitalizations and deaths seen since mid-August, is unusual. “This observed increase in confirmed cases, and associated hospitalizations and deaths seen since mid-August, is unusual, considering that the number of cases is higher than the annual number reported in Poland since 2016,” the WHO wrote. Most cases (112 [67%]) were recorded in the city of Rzeszow, 23% (38) of cases in Rzeszow County, and 10% (16) cases in other locations. Extensive mapping and sampling has been taken of the city’s water supply system, residences of the sick, healthcare facilities, and cooling towers, but no source has been established. Public fountains, public water sprays, and other public water sources have been shut down temporarily, the WHO said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/legionella/legionellosis-linked-organ-donation-pennsylvania-uptick-cases-poland The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos