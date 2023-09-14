Another animal in Alabama tests positive for rabies





Health officials are again stressing the importance of vaccines after a fox in Ashland was found to have rabies last week. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the fox was reported to local law enforcement after it was seen acting strangely and stumbling. Police captured the animal and it tested positive for rabies. No other animals were known to be exposed but there were several unvaccinated domestic animals on the property where the animals was found. The fox is having additional tests to identify the strain of rabies, ADPH said. Wildlife, especially, raccoons, pose a risk of rabies to other animals and humans. The best protection is to keep your animal current on rabies vaccines. “Vaccinating your animals against rabies is the best way to keep your pets protected from the deadly virus. Animal vaccinations also help protect people. People are often exposed when the animal first becomes sick and before rabies can be confirmed,” State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee Jones said. The latest report comes after ADPH confirmed a cat with rabies exposed four members of a family in Russell County and 11 staff members at an Opelika veterinary hospital. In a separate case, a raccoon with rabies was identified in Lee County. Alabama law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated at 3 months of age and annually unless they receive a three-year rabies vaccine. The first rabies vaccination is only good for one year regardless of which vaccine a pet gets. To avoid possible exposures to rabies: Do not let pets run loose, confine pets in a fenced-in area or with a leash.

Do not leave uneaten pet food or scraps near your residence.

Do not illegally feed or keep wildlife as pets.

Do not go near wildlife or domestic animals that are acting in a strange or unusual manner.

Caution children not to go near any stray or wild animal, regardless of its behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.al.com/news/2023/09/another-animal-in-alabama-tests-positive-for-rabies.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos