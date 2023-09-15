Connect with us

Shorten Jet Lag With a Solid Breakfast in Your New Time Zone

Irritability, grogginess, and constipation are just a few of the unpleasant side effects that many of us experience when traveling to a new time zone. If you love exploring the world but dread the first few days of waiting to feel human again, a study published September 5, 2023, in the journal Chaos offers a simple way to shave off a few days of jet lag: eat a solid breakfast for a few mornings in your new destination.

Jet Lag Isn’t Just About Daylight and Sleeping

Jet lag is caused by a difference between the circadian system (the body’s internal clock), and the surrounding environment. And although sunrise and sunset are part of that, researchers are discovering that there are other important cues that influence those cycles.

“Meal timing is important for circadian health, particularly as we now know almost every cell has a circadian clock which can be influenced by cues such as light or eating,” says a coauthor of the study, Yitong Huang, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at Braun Lab at Northwestern University in Chicago. She says these findings, coupled with previous research, suggest that keeping those cues in sync is beneficial for our health.

Wait … Our Bodies Have More Than 1 Internal Clock?

The central circadian clock, called the suprachiasmatic nucleus, is located in the hypothalamus, deep within your brain, and basically synchronizes the body to the outside world, explains Jamie Zeitzer, PhD, a professor of psychiatry, behavioral sciences, and sleep medicine and the codirector of the center for sleep and circadian sciences at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California.

