Health
What is Stage Zero Breast Cancer?
If you’re diagnosed with breast cancer, asking which stage would likely be one of your first questions. Staging describes how extensive cancer is, including the size of the tumor, and whether it’s spread to surrounding tissues and other parts of the body. Stage 1 is the earliest, most treatable stage of cancer, while stage 4 is the most advanced. In stage 4, cancer has spread to other organs, making it the most difficult to treat.
But have you ever heard of stage zero cancer?
“Stage zero breast cancers are often called pre-cancers,” says Erin Miller, DO, breast surgeon at Geisinger. “In stage zero breast cancer, there are abnormal cells with cancer characteristics in the breast tissue — either in the milk ducts or breast lobules — but the cells haven’t spread to healthy tissue.”
There are two types of stage zero breast cancer: ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) and lobular carcinoma in situ (LCIS). While their names include the word carcinoma, these aren’t truly breast cancer.
The most common form, DCIS is when abnormal cells are in tissues in the milk ducts, the tubes milk flows through while breastfeeding. Paget’s disease — a rare condition where abnormal cells are found in or around the nipple and areola — is also classified as DCIS.
In LCIS, abnormal cells develop in the breast lobules, the glands that produce milk.
DCIS and LCIS are noninvasive and highly treatable, and they aren’t life threatening. In fact, the five-year survival rate is nearly 100%, according to the American Cancer Society. However, left untreated, abnormal changes can continue, increasing a person’s risk for developing breast cancer later on.
The good news about stage zero breast cancer: If you can detect it, you can take steps to prevent further development. While stage zero breast cancer is very slow-growing and may never progress to invasive cancer, don’t ignore it. Catching any cancer early — before it has a chance to grow and spread — is key to improving outcomes.
What are stage 0 breast cancer symptoms?
DCIS and LCIS typically don’t have symptoms. While it’s possible to feel a small, hard lump or have nipple discharge, most people discover they have the condition through regular mammogram screenings.
“In some cases, LCIS isn’t detected on a mammogram, but instead is found after a biopsy or test is conducted for another abnormality,” says Dr. Miller.
However, Paget’s disease can cause noticeable symptoms, including:
- Burning or itching around the nipple or areola
- Red, crusty or scaly skin around the nipple and areola
- Nipple discharge that is yellow or bloody
- A flat or inverted nipple
How is stage zero breast cancer treated?
Because providers can’t predict whether stage zero breast cancer will invade the tissues surrounding it, ongoing monitoring and treatment is key to reducing the risk of developing breast cancer. Treatment options can include surgery, radiation and hormone therapies.
“There are many factors that will determine your treatment plan, such as your age, family history and size of the tumor,” says Dr. Miller. “If you’ve been diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer, you and your doctor will discuss treatment options to put together a plan that’s right for you.”
A common treatment for DCIS is a lumpectomy, where the abnormal cells and surrounding tissue are removed from the breast, but most of the breast is preserved.
In most cases, surgery is followed by radiation therapy to destroy any abnormal cells that may have been left behind. Since stage zero breast cancer has not spread to other parts of the body, chemotherapy is typically not necessary.
Another option is a mastectomy, where the entire breast is surgically removed. A mastectomy may be necessary if the DCIS tumor is very large or the breast has several separate areas of DCIS.
If the DCIS is found to be hormone-receptor positive, your doctor may also prescribe hormone-blocking medication, which is typically taken for five years, to prevent abnormal cells from growing again.
“Hormonal therapy medicines can help reduce the risk of breast cancer developing because DCIS is often hormone-receptor positive, which means that estrogen or progesterone can promote abnormal cell growth,” says Dr. Miller.
Unlike DCIS, LCIS doesn’t require treatment, but rather close monitoring to detect breast cancer through mammograms and other types of imaging tests, such as an MRI or ultrasound.
Can I prevent stage zero breast cancer?
Early detection is the most effective defense against developing breast cancer. Screenings, such as mammograms and clinical breast exams, are the best methods of detection, in most cases. They help providers find and treat DCIS and LCIS before they have a chance to progress.
If you’re in your 20s or 30s, start getting a clinical breast exam annually from your primary care provider or gynecologist. If you’re over 40, be sure to talk to your doctor about risk factors that determine how often you should have a screening mammogram.
Also helpful is knowing your family history so you can take preventive steps, such as early screenings and mammograms. You can lower your risk for breast cancer by following a healthy lifestyle, including:
- Eating a healthy, balanced diet
- Exercising regularly
- Limiting alcohol
- Not smoking
- Maintaining a healthy weight
“Talk to your doctor if you notice any changes to your breasts to determine the next best steps,” says Dr. Miller. “If you’re diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer, know you’re facing the best-case scenario by catching it early. You can work closely with your provider to develop a treatment plan and move forward knowing DCIS and LCIS have excellent prognoses.”
Next steps:
Nervous about your first mammo? Here’s what to expect.
Mammogram vs. breast ultrasound: What’s the difference?
Learn what it means to have dense breast tissue
|
Sources
2/ https://www.geisinger.org/health-and-wellness/wellness-articles/2023/09/13/18/50/stage-zero-breast-cancer
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What escaped inmate Danilo Cavalcante had planned as his endgame
- What is Stage Zero Breast Cancer?
- Putin comments on Trump charges
- Digestive Diseases Linked to Loneliness and Depression in Older Adults
- A third of NHS female surgeons sexually assaulted by colleagues
- See how Trump reacted to Romney’s announcement on social media
- Trial: Alternative COVID vaccine 75% cross-protective against symptomatic cases in previously infected
- Why a slow economy but soaring pay poses problem for UK
- Shorten Jet Lag With a Solid Breakfast in Your New Time Zone
- A Portuguese town has been flooded by red wine after tanks holding 2.2 million litres burst
- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russia’s President Putin – BBC News
- Can Laxatives Help You Lose Weight?