Health
AI detects risk of Parkinson’s from retinal images
Hello Nature readers, would you like to get this Briefing in your inbox free every day? Sign up here.
Surprising shapes and unexpected connections have been discovered in the dark corners of the protein universe. Researchers mined a database containing more than 200 million structures of known proteins that Google DeepMind’s revolutionary AlphaFold neural network had predicted. One team identified more than two million clusters of similarly shaped proteins; another discovered a flower-like structure in some distantly related proteins. “This work actually opened up a Pandora’s box of projects,” says computational biologist Joana Pereira. Next: deciding which structures to prioritize for further investigation.
Reference: Nature paper 1 & paper 2
Scientists have harnessed the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to diagnose and predict the risk of developing a bevy of conditions, from eye disease to Parkinson’s disease and heart failure — all from images of a person’s retinas. Unlike earlier AI tools trained on retinal images, RETFound was developed using self-supervised learning — a method similar to the one used to train large-language models such as ChatGPT. “The model somehow learns what a retina looks like and what all the features of a retina are,” says study co-author Pearse Keane. RETFound performed well at detecting ocular diseases such as diabetic retinopathy. Its ability to predict the risk of heart attack, stroke and Parkinson’s was limited, but still better than other AI models.
A newly discovered type of stem cell that gives rise to the backbone also helps to drive the frequent metastasis of breast tumours to the spine. Unlike stem cells from other bones, vertebral skeletal stem cells produce a protein that makes them likely to interact with cancer cells. In mouse experiments, deleting the gene for the protein cut the chance that cancer cells would spread to the animals’ spines by about two-thirds.
Japan’s government and big technology firms are sinking hundreds of millions of dollars into creating Japanese-language versions of ChatGPT. The AI chatbot and similar large language models (LLMs) “excel in English, but often fall short in Japanese due to differences in the alphabet system, limited data and other factors”, says machine-learning researcher Keisuke Sakaguchi. One LLM, which uses the Japanese supercomputer Fugaku, is expected to be released next year.
Features & opinion
The world can’t rely on organic change to achieve any of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), writes a group of sustainability and policy specialists. Lack of headway is largely a direct result of inaction by governments. But scientists need to play a part in speeding up progress by supporting policymakers, they write. The group highlights three areas in which researchers can make a difference: identifying and removing roadblocks, finding cost-effective ways to achieve all the SDGs simultaneously and developing criteria to assess the impact of different interventions.
Palm oil is consumed more than any other fat on the planet, animal or plant. It also emerged from a legacy of enslaved people’s labour and environmental destruction that persists today. Food writer Bee Wilson reviews two new books on the omni-substance, exploring its history, impact and possible future. How can we replace something that “can fry like lard, bake like butter, melt like chocolate and whip like cream — at a fraction of the cost”? The answer, Wilson suggests, is to look at why we need so much in the first place.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-023-02903-z
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- AI detects risk of Parkinson’s from retinal images
- McCarthy dares Republicans to remove him
- Luis Rubiales given restraining order over Jenni Hermoso kiss – BBC News
- Poet Lemn Sissay on growing up in the care system, racism and finding his Ethiopian family
- Cooper asks Pelosi twice if Harris is best running mate for Biden
- Mandatory face mask guidelines return for MUHC health-care workers
- A village near Morocco’s earthquake epicentre was rocked by an aftershock. #Shorts #Morocco #BBCNews
- Drew Barrymore dropped as awards host amid strike row
- Pelosi won’t say if Harris is best running mate for Biden
- Person dies of brain-eating amoeba
- Union workers strike against Big Three automakers
- Why is Australia’s government ‘declaring war’ on cats?