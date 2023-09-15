What to Know About Zurzuvae, the New Pill to Treat Postpartum Depression > News > Yale Medicine





One in seven mothers reports suffering from postpartum depression, a debilitating condition that occurs in the weeks and months after childbirth. Katrina Furey, MD, a Yale School of Medicine psychiatrist, says she suspects that figure is even higher due to unreported cases, which is why she applauds the recent approval of the first oral medication to treat postpartum depression (PPD) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The medication, zuranolone (brand name: Zurzuvae™), has been shown to ease postpartum depression in just three days, and is expected to be available in late fall. Price and insurance coverage details have not yet been announced. The drug was developed by Sage Therapeutics in partnership with Biogen. “This is exciting because mental health issues are the most common complication of childbirth—beyond anything medical, including diabetes and hypertension,” Dr. Furey says. “Plus, the number one cause of maternal mortality is suicide, which is devastating. So, whatever we can do to get more treatments out there is important.” Postpartum depression, she explains, is the most common postpartum mental health condition; other types include postpartum anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and/or psychosis. “Postpartum depression symptoms can be very similar to those associated with major depressive disorder, including low mood, tearfulness, poor sleep, as well as a lack of energy and concentration. It can include suicidal thoughts and an irritable mood,” she says. Although symptoms can arise between two weeks and three months after giving birth, they typically occur within four weeks, she adds. “But women can be diagnosed with the condition all the way up through one year postpartum,” Dr. Furey says. Treatment for postpartum depression is typically a combination of psychotherapy and medication, although patients with mild symptoms may respond to psychotherapy alone, Dr. Furey explains. “And while standard antidepressant medications can help with symptoms, they may take two to eight weeks to work,” she says. “The advantages of zuranolone are that it takes about three days to work, and you only need to take it for two weeks.” Prior to this pill, the only medication approved for postpartum depression was brexanolone, which was also developed by Sage Therapeutics and marketed as Zulresso™. It requires a 60-hour intravenous infusion, which must be given in a hospital, and carries risks, including loss of consciousness. Below, we talked more with Dr. Furey about postpartum depression and zuranolone.

