Epidemiological Alert – Increase in dengue cases in Central America and the Caribbean – 15 September 2023 – World





Attachments Due to the increase in dengue cases in countries and territories of Central America and the Caribbean and with the start of the summer season in South America, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) encourages Member States in South America to review their preparedness and response plans, as well as continue surveillance, early diagnosis, and timely care of dengue and other arbovirus cases, in order to prevent severe cases and deaths associated with these diseases. Situation Summary in the Region Dengue is the arbovirus with the highest number of cases reported in the Region of the Americas, and outbreaks occurring cyclically every 3 to 5 years. The highest number of dengue cases ever recorded was reported in 2019, with more than 3.1 million cases, including 28,203 severe cases and 1,823 deaths. In 2022, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 52, there were 2,811,433 dengue cases reported, placing 2022 as the third highest year in terms of total dengue cases reported within a year, being surpassed only by 2019 and 2016 (1). In 2023, between EW 1 and EW 35, there were 3,407,921 dengue cases reported, with a cumulative incidence rate of 343 cases per 100,000 population. The highest cumulative incidence rates were reported in the following subregions1: The Southern Cone with 931 cases per 100,000 population, the Andean Subregion with 326 cases per 100,000 population, and the Central American Isthmus and Mexico with 124 cases per 100,000 population. This year, of the 3,407,921 dengue cases reported, 1,584,761 (46%) were laboratory confirmed and 4,759 (0.14%) were classified as severe dengue. The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Brazil with 2,569,746 cases, followed by Peru with 235,014 cases (as of EW 32 of 2023) and Bolivia with 137,110 cases (1). With regard to the severe dengue cases reported in 2023, the highest number of cases were reported in Brazil with 1,396 severe cases, Colombia with 1,071, Peru with 916 (to EW 32), Bolivia with 612, and Mexico with 443. Additionally, during the same period, there were 1,612 deaths were reported in the Region of the Americas (case fatality rate [CFR]: 0.047%).

