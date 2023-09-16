Markey Center recognized as Comprehensive Cancer Center





LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has received the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute. What You Need To Know The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center has received the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute

The National Cancer Institute awards “Comprehensive Cancer Center” designations to facilities that demonstrate a wide range of research at its laboratory, in addition to clinical and population-based research

It’s the first center to earn the distinction in Kentucky

The center was awarded $13.5 million in grants to support research programs and get new equipment. Center leaders said they plan to add a new cancer center that will include open walking space for patients and their families to be more comfortable The National Cancer Institute awards “Comprehensive Cancer Center” designations to facilities that demonstrate a wide range of research at its laboratory, in addition to clinical and population-based research. The honor acts as “a distinction that recognizes our commitment to accelerating precision cancer research and care to patients,” according to the center. “The first facility in Kentucky to do so in fact; there are just 56 in the whole country, and now one of them is right here in the UK,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. The center was awarded $13.5 million in grants to support research programs and get new equipment. Center leaders said they plan to add a new cancer center that will include open walking space for patients and their families to be more comfortable. Governor Andy Beshear spoke about Kentucky’s leaders supporting future developments with the center and cancer research. (Spectrum News 1/Sabriel Metcalf) “An NCI designation is an incredible achievement, but in the state that suffers the highest cancer rates in the country, our job is to do more,” center director Dr. Mark Evers said. Nearly 10,000 Kentucky families lose a loved one to cancer-related diseases each year. Beshear said that 97% of patients at Markey Cancer Center are Kentuckians. “That means that this step today means that our people are going to get even better service,” he said. Anna Cox is one of those Kentuckians who said her life was changed by the Markey Cancer Center. She attended the announcement. She suffered from a blood disease leading to several weeks of transfusions over six months at the center. She said that was followed by endless calls to her doctors for reassurance. She said her experience changed the trajectory of her life. Cox said having professionals who were willing to spend time developing treatment plans and go above and beyond for her in her recovery lifted many of her concerns. In fact, it was such a turning point that it actually inspired her to become a lifesaver herself. “As soon as I got connected with one, all my stress was on my primary care doctor and she answered my questions whenever I was scared,” Cox said. “… Being able to see that is what I want to do and the kind of doctor that I want to be.” Cox said one day she hopes to work in medicine. Having been a patient at the center before gives her a unique point of view. “Being able to empathize with my patients is something that is going to be cool,” she said. The Markey Cancer Center received an initial NCI designation in 2013. Since that time over 100 new cancer researchers have been recruited.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ky/louisville/news/2023/09/15/uk-markey-cancer-center-receives-highest-nci-honor- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos