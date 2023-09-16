Health
CDC notes US COVID-19 hospital cases up slightly
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today noted that COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 8.7% and deaths up 4.5% in the most recent reporting week, though numbers are still quite low.
Roughly 18,900 Americans were hospitalized for the virus in the first week of September, the CDC said, a number not seen since mid-March.
Parts of Montana, Texas, Alabama, and Florida have seen significant increases in virus activity, but the CDC notes that fewer jurisdictions are reporting data in regular intervals.
In the United States, Omicron lineage EG.5 represented 24.5% of cases, and FL.1.5.1 represented 13.1% of cases. Variants XBB.1.16 and XBB.1.16.6 accounted for 10% each of all cases tracked in the first 2 weeks of September.
Global case counts increase
Also today, the World Health Organization (WHO) published its weekly epidemiologic update on COVID-19, noting that globally cases have increased by 38% but deaths have decreased by 50% over the past 28 days.
Case counts rose by 39% in Europe, 52% in the Western Pacific, and 113% in the Eastern Mediterranean. Cases decreased in two WHO regions: Africa (-76%), and the Southeast Asia (-48%).
Two WHO regions reported increases in deaths, the Eastern Mediterranean and Western Pacific.
Korea, Italy, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore reported the biggest spikes in cases, with Korea and Italy also reporting the biggest jump in new 28-day deaths.
Similar to US data, the WHO said EG.5 is now the most prevalent variant of interest, accounting for 26.1% of sequences in epidemiological week 32 (August 7 to 13).
XBB.1.5 still predominant variant in Europe
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC’s) update on COVID-19 in Europe notes that, of 19 countries reporting data, 7 noted an increase in cases. And, of 9 and 14 countries reporting COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, respectively, 1 country reported an increase in hospital admissions and 1 reported an increase in deaths.
XBB.1.5 continues to be the predominant variant in Europe. In related news, the European Medicines Agency has approved Moderna’s new Omicron XBB.1.5 vaccine for use in Europe. It had approved Pfizer’s version in late August.
“Among 16 countries that reported age-specific data on cases positive for COVID-19, 12 observed increases in case rates among people aged 65 years and above,” the ECDC wrote. “As this age group has the highest risk of severe disease, these figures highlight the importance of continuing to monitor disease and implement protective measures in older age groups.”
Vaccines for uninsured in US
In April, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the “HHS Bridge Access Program For COVID-19 Vaccines and Treatments Program” to maintain broad access to COVID-19 vaccines for millions of uninsured Americans.
The program launched this week, providing continued free coverage for the estimated 25 million to 30 million adults who would have otherwise lost access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines.
“We have more tools than ever to protect against serious COVID-19 disease and death, but we must make sure everyone has equitable access to those tools,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen, MD, MPH, in a press release. “This CDC program provides free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults at pharmacies, health centers and health departments around the country.”
CDC thinks respiratory illnesses may mimic last year
Yesterday the CDC released a preliminary respiratory disease season forecast or “outlook” that presents a range of potential scenarios for this fall and winter for COVID, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and flu. Hospitalizations and severe illness are on track to mirror last year’s numbers, but COVID-19 activity could peak earlier because of low summer activity, the agency said.
Overall, the CDC said there is only low-to-moderate confidence in its early predictions, and said it is so far too early to tell how Omicron BA.2.86 will affect COVID-19 illnesses.
“Last year’s [RSV] season likely elevated population immunity to typical levels, which had previously been lower because of reduced RSV circulation early in the COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said. “There are also new RSV prevention tools available, which could potentially decrease hospital burden. These include vaccines for those aged 60 years and older and an immunization for infants.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/cdc-notes-us-covid-19-hospital-cases-slightly
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- CDC notes US COVID-19 hospital cases up slightly
- Deschutes County Public Health offers respiratory season guidance, vaccine updates
- Libya floods: before and after
- US NIH begins human trials of ‘universal’ flu vaccine
- INB Bureau to develop a proposal for negotiating text of the pandemic accord
- Using nutrition to support cancer patients
- Cancer care: From ‘sledgehammer’ to precision cellular therapy
- CNN reporter confronts McCarthy after he backtracks on Biden impeachment inquiry
- Latest Surgical Procedures for Prostate Cancer – Cleveland Clinic Newsroom
- James Carville wants Biden impeachment inquiry. Hear why
- Global stakeholders agree to a new charter on patient safety rights
- Markey Center recognized as Comprehensive Cancer Center