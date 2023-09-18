COVID or Allergies? Top Symptoms Are Identical, Doctors Say





Sept. 18, 2023 – The most common symptoms of COVID-19 have become so mild that it’s getting harder to tell the illness from allergies or the common cold, according to personal accounts from doctors. Although COVID hospitalizations continue their monthslong increase, several doctors said that a sore throat, followed by congestion, are now the hallmark symptoms. (In the past, COVID included telltale signs like a dry cough or a lost sense of taste or smell.) “It isn’t the same typical symptoms that we were seeing before. It’s a lot of congestion, sometimes sneezing, usually a mild sore throat,” Erick Eiting, MD, MPH, a New York City emergency department doctor, told NBC News. These recent symptom reports are in line with findings from last winter that showed a sore throat had become the most common symptom among Omicron subvariants of the virus. In data updated over the weekend by the CDC for the 2-week period ending Sept. 16, the most common three strains of the virus remained the same, and all were part of the Omicron family: EG.5 continued to top charts at nearly 25% of COVID infections, while FL.1.5.1 edged into second place with nearly 14%. In third position was XBB.1.16 at 10%. A strain called HV.1, which is also part of the XBB lineage, jumped from nearly 5% to more than 8%. The strain BA.2.86 continues to be detected in wastewater in the U.S., but a new update from the CDC posted Friday afternoon stated that it remains unclear how the highly mutated version of the virus spreads, compared to other variants. BA.2.86 raised worldwide concern a couple of weeks ago because differences in the virus’s structure posed the potential for it to behave differently than previous strains. The CDC said Friday that it would cease weekly posts about BA.2.86 and instead move to releasing updates only “when significant additional information becomes available.” The strain is so uncommon that it isn’t even on the latest tracker list of more than 25 variants actively causing infections in the U.S. “At this time, BA.2.86 does not appear to be rapidly increasing or driving increases in infections or hospitalizations in the United States,” the CDC update stated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/covid/news/20230918/covid-or-allergies-top-symptoms-are-identical-doctors-say The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos