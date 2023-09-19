Health
Proper treatment for hypertension could avert 76 million deaths globally by 2050, WHO says
CNN
—
The dangerous effects of high blood pressure are highlighted in a new report by the World Health Organization that identifies the condition as one of the world’s leading risk factors for death and disability.
Published Tuesday, WHO’s first report on the global impact of high blood pressure, also known as hypertension, offers recommendations on ways to combat the “silent killer.”
Hypertension, categorized as a blood pressure reading of 140/90 mmHg or higher, affects 1 in 3 adults worldwide, according to the report. It commonly leads to a number of other health problems including stroke, heart attack, heart failure and kidney damage.
“Hypertension can be controlled effectively with simple, low-cost medication regimens, and yet only about one in five people with hypertension have controlled it,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said in a news release.
High-performing countries like Canada and South Korea have delivered comprehensive national hypertension treatment programs, according to WHO, and both nations have surpassed the 50% mark for blood pressure control in adults with hypertension.
An increase in the number of people effectively treated for hypertension to levels observed in high-performing countries could prevent 76 million deaths between 2023 and 2030, the WHO says.
These preventative measures include eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, avoiding alcohol and tobacco, and exercising regularly, the report says. These strategies should be implemented in specific settings like schools and in the workplace to further promote healthier lifestyle choices, it says.
Another tactic is lowering daily sodium intake.
“Most heart attacks and strokes in the world today can be prevented with affordable, safe, accessible medicines and other interventions, such as sodium reduction,” said Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and the WHO global ambassador for noncommunicable diseases and injuries.
Recommended sodium intake varies from country to country, but WHO recommends less than 2,000 milligrams a day. The estimated global average salt intake is more than twice that: 10.8 grams per day, the organization says.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends an intake of less than 2,300 mg of sodium a day. On average, Americans consume more than 3,400 mg of sodium daily.
In 2013, all 194 WHO member countries committed to reducing sodium intake 30% by 2025, but a report released this year showed that only 5% had implemented comprehensive sodium-reduction policies.
The United States scored 3 out of 4 in the report for having at least one mandatory sodium policy and a declaration of sodium on pre-packaged food.
Hypertension is prevalent in the US, affecting about 32% of people ages 30 to 79.
As many as 1.2 million US deaths could be averted by 2040 if the condition is effectively controlled, the report estimates. But in order for the nation to achieve a 50% control rate, 693,000 more people with hypertension would need to be effectively treated.
Every hour, more than 1,000 people die from strokes and heart attacks, according to Dr. Tom Frieden, president and CEO of the organization Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the CDC. “Most of these deaths are caused by high blood pressure, and most could have been prevented.”
WHO also noted that hypertension and its complications result in “enormous” costs worldwide for patients, health care systems and national economies.
“Good hypertension care is affordable, within reach, and strengthens primary health care,” Frieden added. “The challenge now is to go from ‘within reach’ to ‘reached.’ This will require commitment of governments around the world.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/09/19/health/high-blood-pressure-who-report/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgu[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Proper treatment for hypertension could avert 76 million deaths globally by 2050, WHO says
- Ex-prosecutor says Trump just shot himself in both feet
- Anger at fashion show model ‘black eye’ make up
- West Nile Virus found in Marquette County | News, Sports, Jobs
- Watch Ukraine helicopters assault Russian position
- Libya flooding: Recovering and identifying the dead in Derna – BBC News
- Five Americans head home in £5bn prisoner swap deal with Iran
- Easy ways to add more fiber to your diet : Life Kit : NPR
- Helmet camera video shows Ukrainian forces liberating village
- Can this AI robot hold a real conversation? – BBC News
- Wichita barber who gives ‘special clips’ receives Helping Hand
- Met Police receive Russell Brand sexual assault report