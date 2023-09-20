It’s Time for Your Updated COVID-19 Vaccine





Clatsop County residents could start receiving the nation’s newest COVID-19 vaccines as soon as this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the updated shots for everyone 6 months or older. “We are pleased to have another tool to help individuals stay healthy this upcoming cold and flu season,” said Clatsop County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “We encourage people to reach out to their health care provider or visit their local pharmacy for the vaccine. Clatsop County will have limited amount of vaccines available for certain populations assigned by the state funding at our clinics.” Individuals can search for a clinic by ZIP code by visiting vaccinefinder.org, or by calling 211 or visiting 211info.org. The new COVID-19 vaccines are being made available at the start of the 2023–2024 respiratory season, when federal and state health agencies begin promoting influenza vaccinations as people send children back to school, head indoors to escape colder weather and gather for holiday celebrations. During the pandemic, many individuals received their COVID-19 vaccine from Clatsop County Public Health Department, which had received the vaccine free of charge from the state via a federal purchase. Now the COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed by traditional vaccine/drug marketplace pathways, such as pharmacies and doctors’ offices. Insurance plans will cover the 2023–2024 COVID-19 vaccine when they become available. The Affordable Care Act requires insurers to cover most recommended vaccines without cost sharing, such as co-pays or deductibles. In addition to getting vaccinated, Clatsop County Department of Public Health encourages people to follow Oregon Health Authority and CDC guidance that empowers individuals at risk for severe illness to prepare for COVID-19 exposure and possible infection. The guidance includes: Knowing your risk. Talk to your health care provider about whether your age, vaccination status or medical condition makes you more susceptible to severe COVID-19 illness. OHA offers a free telehealth option for individuals who test positive for COVID. You can request a virtual visit with a clinician to see if antiviral medication is right for you or your child (as young as 12 years old).

Making a plan. Think about how you’ll protect yourself and those around you if you become ill with COVID-19, or if your community’s transmission level changes.

Taking action when needed. Get tested if you have symptoms. If you test positive, contact your health care provider for treatment – such as with the antiviral medication or consider telehealth options. Let those around you know they may have been exposed. Stay home until fever free for 24 hours and symptoms are improving. Wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask for 10 days after you become sick or test positive, and avoid contact with high-risk individuals for 10 days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.clatsopcounty.gov/publichealth/page/its-time-your-updated-covid-19-vaccine The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos